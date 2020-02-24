Pete Davidson Reveals Why He & Kaia Gerber Split After Dating For A Few Months: ‘She’s Very Young’

Pete Davidson confessed the reason behind his split from 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber, sharing in an interview with Charlamagne, ‘she should be enjoying her work’ instead of worrying about him.

Pete Davidson has never been one to shy away from talking about the various parts of his private life — including his relationships. In a new interview with Charlamagne, the comedian, 26, confessed the reason behind his latest breakup with 18-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber. “We were dating for a few months and she’s very young,” Pete admitted. But it wasn’t just their age difference that was a reason behind their quiet split.

As fans know, Pete has always been open about his struggles with mental health. During the interview, Pete revealed, “I’m f**king going through a lot.” The pair seemingly began dating in October 2019. However, after being spotted out a number of times, the two started to cool things down by January 2020. “It was before I was going to rehab,” Pete told Charlamagne of his time with Kaia. But now, Pete knows that Kaia, “has stuff going on,” and added that she “should be having fun and sh*t, she shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that has issues and sh*t. She should be enjoying her work and that other sh*t.”

Now that the pair are seemingly moving on, Pete admitted “It wasn’t the right place or right time.” Still, he had nothing but kind things to say about Kaia and her family, including her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford. “Her parents were really helpful and stuff…they’re all cool.” When it came to Kaia, he had nothing but compliments for his former flame. “[She’s] beautiful, smarter than me,” he said of Kaia. “If anyone was worried that I was too smart or advanced for her, they do not have to worry at all. She was way, way smarter than I was.”

Although Kaia and Pete have moved on from their relationship, Pete definitely has a lot in the works when it comes to his career. He is currently a cast member on Saturday Night Live and he is slated as part of the cast of the upcoming film Suicide Squad, slated for 2021 release. All told, Pete and Kaia appear to have no hard feelings between one another and are ready to focus on what the future holds.