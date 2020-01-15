Kaia Gerber, 18, & Pete Davidson, 26, Split After Nearly 3 Months Of Dating

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after enjoying a whirlwind romance since Oct. and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

It looks like Kaia Gerber, 18, and Pete Davidson, 26, are over! The model and the Saturday Night Live star have broken up after almost three months of dating, according to a source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Kaia and Pete broke up sometime last week” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. The reason behind the breakup is yet to be seen.

The sad news comes after Kaia first fueled breakup rumors when she went on a trip solo with friends this past weekend. Since the former lovebirds always looked thrilled to be around each other, their ending comes as a bit of a surprise, but they’ve seemed to keep things low-key as Pete hasn’t been publicly spotted since Dec. when he was seen leaving Kaia’s NYC apartment. He did appear in an Alexander Wang fashion campaign video, which was released on Jan. 12, but he didn’t mention Kaia.

Kaia, whose mom is supermodel Cindy Crawford, 53, and Pete were first spotted together when they went on a lunch date at Sadelle’s in New York City on Oct. 23. Later that same day, Pete was also spotted leaving Kaia’s apartment so the dating rumors started swirling right away. Since then, they have been out multiple times, including a night out for a concert at Webster Hall on Nov. 19 and at a beach in Miami, FL, where they were spotted passionately kissing, on Nov. 23.

Before he dated Kaia, Pete got a lot of attention for dating some of Hollywood’s biggest starlets, including singer Ariana Grande, actress Margaret Qualley, and actress Kate Beckinsale.

Neither Kaia or Pete have commented on the breakup reports just yet, but we’ll be on the lookout to see if they say anything soon!