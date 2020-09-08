Zendaya Glows In Stunning Selfies On Labor Day Weekend & Fans Rave Over The Pics

Zendaya looked sun-kissed and stunning in a series of new selfies that she shared to Instagram over the Labor Day weekend! Check out the gorgeous pics from her latest social media post.

Zendaya looked like she thoroughly enjoyed the Labor Day long weekend on September 7! The 24-year-old Euphoria actress took to Instagram on the holiday and shared three new selfies in a carousel post to her Instagram account. In the snaps, Zendaya rocked stunning, long braids and a white cotton tank top with layers of necklaces as her accessories.

The newly-minted Emmy nominee also sported a natural makeup look courtesy of Lancôme, for which Zendaya is the new global ambassador. Although Zendaya didn’t add a caption to her series of snaps, her co-stars and friends immediately took to the comment section and left a slew of compliments for the starlet to find! Her Euphoria co-star, Alexa Demie, called Zendaya “the most gorgeous,” while her pal and fellow cast mate, Hunter Schafer, simply left the word “bless.” Even the official Instagram account for Euphoria got in on the action, leaving the comment “I just –.”

The young star has seriously been on a roll the last few months, enjoying an incredibly successful summer with one major first! On July 28, Zendaya earned her very first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Rue in Euphoria. In the series, Zendaya proves that she is wholly capable of producing an incredibly dynamic, dramatic performance, as a young high school student struggling with addiction and her mental health. But the actress has seriously been building up her filmography over the last year.

Not only is the Disney Channel alum a bonafide blockbuster star with films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and the film’s sequel, Far From Home, Zendaya has been catapulted into the stratosphere as a full-blown, bankable star. Next, she’ll appear alongside Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet in the Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Dune. Plus, Zendaya is poised to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in another untitled Spider-Man sequel slated for 2021 and stars opposite John David Washington in the film Malcolm & Marie from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Over the years, Zendaya has completely blossomed in front of fans’ eyes, proving her impeccable talent and becoming an incredible role model to kids across the globe. It’s so thrilling to see her star continue to rise in Hollywood. We cannot wait to see more of her in the future.