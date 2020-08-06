Zendaya Rocks Backless Dress & Peek-A-Boo Cutout Gown In Sexy ‘InStyle’ Photo Spread 

Just when we thought Zendaya couldn’t be any more stylish, she goes and does this! The actress is beautiful on the cover of ‘InStyle’s latest issue in a backless, pleated mini dress. In a 2nd cover, Zendaya stuns in a tight, silk red gown!

Zendaya is front and center on not one, but two InStyle covers for the magazine’s September issue! The Emmy-nominated Euphoria actress, 23, is a vision in a number of colorful designer dresses. “It’s Zendaya Baby,” is printed on one of the covers, which couldn’t be more true.

Zendaya’s many looks were courtesy of a powerhouse glam squad. The Disney alum worked with her personal stylist, Law Roach for The Only Agency, who chose the perfect sultry silhouettes, bright colors and intricate patterns. The dynamic duo chose a number of Black fashion designers whose pieces Zendaya modeled in the shoot. She donned a fiery red Aliétte dress on the cover (see below). Zendaya also worked with Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice of AB+DM, an incredibly talented Black photography team.

“I’ve always had a Black stylist and Black hair and makeup artists. But we were able to work with two talented young Black photographers on this shoot too,” Zendaya said to Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, who interviewed her for InStyle. “We’re actually around the same age, so it was cool to be with my peers and have an opportunity to show what we can do. There are also so many Black designers people don’t know about, so having an opportunity where they can be in InStyle and get the love they deserve is really special,” she explained, adding, “I hope people are like, ‘Oh, I like that dress!’ And then go support them.”

Zendaya’s long, brunette curly locks were styled by Larry Sims for Forward Artists. And, her many makeup creations were by the hands of Sheika Daley for Six K. Production: Kelsey Stevens Productions.

In her accompanying interview, Zendaya discussed her many layers that go deeper than her on-screen talents. “I’m an actress, but I’m also just a person who has a heart and wants to do the right thing,” she said, explaining, “I care about human beings, so this time is very hard to talk about. It’s painful.”