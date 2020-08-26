Zendaya’s Hair Makeover: ‘Euphoria’ Star Shows Off Epic New Braids — Before & After Pics

Absolutely gorgeous! Zendaya revealed her new hair style via Instagram, and was absolutely glowing in the short clip.

Zendaya, 23, has a new look! The former Shake It Up star posted a short video showing off her beautiful new braids to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Filmed selfie style, Zendaya appeared to be walking down the street as she took the quick clip, which also captured her glowing, flawless skin! The Disney alum has previously rocked the same style, but it appears to have been a while: the last photo of her rocking braids is from the Critic’s Choice Awards in January!

https://twitter.com/usernyah/status/1298800916745912333

While Zendaya didn’t tag her location, it appeared hot and sunny as she went for a stroll! The star stayed cool in a white tank top for the outing, layering two gold necklaces, including one with a dainty “M” pendant. Her blemish-free complexion definitely had us wondering about her skincare secrets, as she appeared to rock just a light gloss and nothing else.

The changed-up look is a departure from the beach wave curl she’s rocked in several of her more recent photos — including on the cover of InStyle and for a shoot in Vogue Australia — and she looks beautiful either way! “I’ve always had a Black stylist and Black hair and makeup artists,” Zendaya said to InStyle, who had Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors, conduct the powerful interview.

“But we were able to work with two talented young Black photographers on this shoot too,” she explained of the cover, which featured her looking fierce in a silky red dress by Jason Rembert‘s line Aliétte and shot by AB+DM’s Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice. “We’re actually around the same age, so it was cool to be with my peers and have an opportunity to show what we can do. There are also so many Black designers people don’t know about, so having an opportunity where they can be in InStyle and get the love they deserve is really special,” she also said.

“I hope people are like, ‘Oh, I like that dress!’ And then go support them,” Zendaya added, stunning with her hair styled by Larry Sims. “I’m an actress, but I’m also just a person who has a heart and wants to do the right thing…I care about human beings, so this time is very hard to talk about. It’s painful,” she said of the BLM movement.