Jacob Elordi Sends Love To Ex Zendaya After Emmys Win As Kaia Gerber Romance Heats Up

No bad blood here! Jacob Elordi congratulated his ex and ‘Euphoria’ co-star Zendaya with a sweet message on his Instagram Story after her historic Emmys win.

Zendaya, 24, got so much love from her friends and family following her Emmys win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue on Euphoria. Her ex, Jacob Elordi, 23, made sure to send Zendaya a heartfelt message as well. “Congratulations captain,” Jacob wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Zendaya as Rue. He tagged Zendaya and added, “Bravo.”

Zendaya and Jacob are also co-stars on Euphoria. Jacob plays Nate Jacobs, one of Rue’s classmates. A win for Zendaya is a huge win for the entire HBO drama series. Zendaya became the youngest actress ever at 24 to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and only the second Black actress to win.

Romance speculation swirled about Zendaya and Jacob in 2019 and the early months of 2020. They went on vacation together in Greece in Aug. 2019. They were spotted out walking around New York City in Feb. 2020, and Jacob was seen kissing Zendaya on the head. Jacob and Zendaya were seen grocery shopping in LA a few weeks later.

Jacob and Zendaya never confirmed their relationship publicly. No matter what happened, it’s clear these two are still friends. They’ll be coming together soon to film the second season of Euphoria. Production has been delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of quarantine, Jacob has been spotted out with model Kaia Gerber, 19. Romance rumors were sparked about Jacob and Kaia when they were spotted holding hands in New York City over Labor Day weekend. Jacob and Kaia went to a farmer’s market in New York City, a place he took both Zendaya and his other ex Joey King, 21. They also hit the gym together and held hands again in a sweet PDA moment.