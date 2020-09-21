Drake Sends Love To Zendaya After Her Historic Emmys Win For ‘Euphoria’: ‘It Was A Lock’

Drake sweetly congratulated Zendaya on her Emmys win with a message after the virtual ceremony. Zendaya became the youngest actress ever at 24 to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya, 24, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett on HBO’s Euphoria. Drake, 33, who serves as one of the show’s executive producers, took to his Instagram Story to send Zendaya love after her historic Emmys win. He posted a sweet photo of Zendaya as she accepted her Emmy. His message read, “@Zendaya @euphoria it was a LOCK… congratulations.”

Zendaya’s big win makes her the youngest actress ever to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She’s also only the second Black actress ever to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Viola Davis, 55, was the first in 2015 for her role on How To Get Away with Murder.

The actress posted a selfie on her Instagram after the Emmys and wrote, “Still on cloud nine… so grateful, still speechless, to all my friends and family who have texted/tweeted/called etc. I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I’ve wrapped my head around this amazing night, until then… gonna go to sleep and make sure this isn’t a dream.” So many of Zendaya’s Euphoria co-stars — Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, and Barbie Ferreira — sent love to Zendaya after she won the Emmy.

The Euphoria star rocked two incredible looks during the Emmys. While presenting, Zendaya stunned in a regal purple and black dress. She wore a necklace full of gorgeous purple jewels.

When they announced her as an Emmy winner, Zendaya had changed into a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots. She paired the skirt with a black velvet bandeau top that was fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. Her hair was pulled up into a messy updo. Zendaya had the most incredible night, that’s for sure.

Zendaya will have a chance to win another Emmy in the very near future. Euphoria is coming back for season 2, and Zendaya is reprising her role as Rue. Season 2 hasn’t started filming yet, but it is expected to start in the coming months.