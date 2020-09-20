Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more of your favorite stars came together for the 2020 Emmy Awards in some of their most magnificent looks ever on Sept. 20.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will go down in history as the first one to ever be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the change in scenery for this year’s show on Sept. 20, your favorite celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, 51, Zendaya, 24, and more still made sure they were dressed to impress. Some even showed up in person to present some awards.

And if you ask us, Jennifer Aniston stole the show with her sleek black dress and diamond necklace. Following her recent virtual reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 56, when she read some “sexy” lines to him during a Fast Times At Ridgemont High charity table read, Jen took the stage to present an award — in person — and set the stage on fire (literally).

Zendaya also slayed in a regal purple dress before changing into a custom pearl and crystal embellished bandeau and polka dot skirt, while Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, sizzled in a metallic gold gown. And did you see Oprah Winfrey, 66? The former talk show host appeared on the show, via video, to present an award to Tyler Perry and sparkled in a metallic jacket over a black top. She looked gorgeous!

Oh, and let’s not forget Gabrielle Union, 47, who slayed in a bathrobe from home. And no we’re not joking — what better way to celebrate TV’s biggest night than to do so in the most luxurious outfit we’ve ever seen?! Sure, it’s not a gown, but we’d choose a fluffy robe over a dress any day.

We also loved Uza Uduba‘s look, as she wore a black top with Breonna Taylor‘s name on it. Regina King also paid tribute to Breonna Taylor, while wearing a t-shirt with both Breonna’s name and face on it.

REGINA KING WON THE EMMY IN A BREONNA TAYLOR T-SHIRT MY QUEEN MY QUEEN!!!!! #Emmys #WatchmenHBO pic.twitter.com/91klMJHYRW — Patti’s Left Shoe (@SylviaObell) September 21, 2020

As you can see in the photos above, as well as our gallery, no one let the pandemic stop them from getting creative with their Emmys looks.