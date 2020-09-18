Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’ Character Is Inserted Into Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Flirty Reunion In New Meme

The internet is undefeated after a new meme using Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’ character was used to troll the actress after Brad Pitt’s reunion with Jennifer Aniston!

One thing Hollywood’s hottest stars can’t escape is becoming a meme after a major viral moment. And, that’s what happened to Angelina Jolie, despite the actress not being involved in her ex Brad Pitt‘s virtual reunion with Jennifer Aniston on September 17. Brad and Jen’s highly anticipated reunion finally happened during a virtual reading of Fast Times At Ridgemont High — which led to the ex-married couple spewing flirty lines at one another. The new meme pokes fun at Angelina by showing her fictional reaction to the steamy moment.

Brad and Jen’s reunion was quite the R-rated one. However, they were portraying characters for the table reading, meaning their flirty banter wasn’t real (although fans wish it was). Brad’s character (also named Brad) was supposed to be “jacking off” in a scene — as narrator Morgan Freeman dramatically put it — while fantasizing about Jennifer’s character, Linda Barrett. The epic moment caused shockwaves throughout the internet because of Brad and Jen’s romantic past.

Their virtual reunion wasn’t first time that they’ve reunited in 2020. The exes crossed paths (in person) during the SAG Awards in January. The annual show was one of the last to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a temporary shutdown in Hollywood.

After their first meeting in 1994, Jen and Brad made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Emmy Awards in 1999. They were engaged by November of that same year, and they tied the knot in a stunning Malibu ceremony in July of 2000. Just when it seemed like Jen and Brad’s love was everlasting, he met Angelina on the set of their sexy, action film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. By January of 2005, Jen and Brad had announced their split and he moved on with Angelina.

Sadly, Brad’s marriage to Angelina didn’t last either. The pair — who share six kids together: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — split in September of 2016, which marked the start of a nasty divorce and custody battle. — So much, that it’s still going on four years later.

Most recently, Angelina filed legal documents on August 7 to request that the private judge overseeing their case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, be replaced. HollywoodLife obtained the court documents, in which Angelina claims Judge Ouderkirk had a previous alleged relationship with Brad‘s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. Just days later, Brad answered Angelina’s legal documents — also obtained by HollywoodLife — calling his ex’s actions “a Hail Mary filing.”

Following Brad’s response, Angelina’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean provided HollywoodLife with the following statement on August 14: “As is set forth in the filing, all my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” DeJean said, adding, “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.”