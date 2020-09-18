Watch
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’ Character Is Inserted Into Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Flirty Reunion In New Meme

Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent'
The Everett Collection
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Just Like old Times? In what is the moment fans have waited for for over 14 years, Brad Pitt is seen looking overjoyed as he greets ex Jennifer Aniston backstage at the SAG awards. The one time Hollywood golden couple had a brief encounter backstage where Brad greeted Jen with a kiss on the cheek and the two shared an affectionate gesture, briefly holding hands before parting. Brad remained backstage taking official photos with his award and stopped in his tracks overjoyed and uttering "Oh Wow!'' as he watched Aniston take the stage.Pictured: Jennifer Aniston and Brad PittBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Berliner book
View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Editor

The internet is undefeated after a new meme using Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’ character was used to troll the actress after Brad Pitt’s reunion with Jennifer Aniston!

One thing Hollywood’s hottest stars can’t escape is becoming a meme after a major viral moment. And, that’s what happened to Angelina Jolie, despite the actress not being involved in her ex Brad Pitt‘s virtual reunion with Jennifer Aniston on September 17. Brad and Jen’s highly anticipated reunion finally happened during a virtual reading of Fast Times At Ridgemont High — which led to the ex-married couple spewing flirty lines at one another. The new meme pokes fun at Angelina by showing her fictional reaction to the steamy moment.

Brad and Jen’s reunion was quite the R-rated one. However, they were portraying characters for the table reading, meaning their flirty banter wasn’t real (although fans wish it was). Brad’s character (also named Brad) was supposed to be “jacking off” in a scene — as narrator Morgan Freeman dramatically put it — while fantasizing about Jennifer’s character, Linda Barrett. The epic moment caused shockwaves throughout the internet because of Brad and Jen’s romantic past.

Their virtual reunion wasn’t first time that they’ve reunited in 2020. The exes crossed paths (in person) during the SAG Awards in January. The annual show was one of the last to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a temporary shutdown in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston at the 52nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September of 2000. (Photo credit: AP Images)

After their first meeting in 1994, Jen and Brad made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Emmy Awards in 1999. They were engaged by November of that same year, and they tied the knot in a stunning Malibu ceremony in July of 2000. Just when it seemed like Jen and Brad’s love was everlasting, he met Angelina on the set of their sexy, action film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. By January of 2005, Jen and Brad had announced their split and he moved on with Angelina.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt at the 23rd International Palm Springs Film Festival in Palm Springs, CA in January of 2012. (Photo credit: AP Images)

Sadly, Brad’s marriage to Angelina didn’t last either. The pair — who share six kids together: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — split in September of 2016, which marked the start of a nasty divorce and custody battle. — So much, that it’s still going on four years later.

Most recently, Angelina filed legal documents on August 7 to request that the private judge overseeing their case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, be replaced. HollywoodLife obtained the court documents, in which Angelina claims Judge Ouderkirk had a previous alleged relationship with Brad‘s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. Just days later, Brad answered Angelina’s legal documents — also obtained by HollywoodLife — calling his ex’s actions “a Hail Mary filing.”

Following Brad’s response, Angelina’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean provided HollywoodLife with the following statement on August 14: “As is set forth in the filing, all my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” DeJean said, adding, “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.”