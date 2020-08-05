Angelina Jolie & Son Knox, 12, Match In Black During Shopping Date In LA — See Pics

Angelina Jolie was spotted casually shopping with her son Knox while wearing black outfits and face masks to stay safe in the Los Feliz area on Aug. 5.

Angelina Jolie, 45, and her youngest son Knox, 12, stepped out to do a little afternoon shopping in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 5 and they looked as good as could be! The actress and her mini-me decided to match in black outfits for the outing, with Angelina wearing a long black sleeveless dress and Knox wearing a black graphic T-shirt and black pants, and they also wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 pandemic. Knox went for a light blue medical style mask while his mom opted for a black mask with white arrows that comes from Off-White and estimates at a whopping $105!

The mother and son duo seemed comfortable during the fun outdoor time and at one point, Knox held some bags while walking down some colorful and designed cement steps that were located in their shopping area. Their footwear was just as stylish as their clothes too. The pre-teen wore black and white Nike sneakers while the brunette beauty wore black open-toe slip-on sandals that perfectly went with her outfit.

Angelina and Knox’s latest outing comes just three days after they were seen on another shopping outing in L.A. They visited a Game Stop and then hit up the boutique Maxfield’s and they looked equally as impressive as they did on their most recent trip. Angelina wore an oversized brown sweater and long white skirt during the outing and Knox wore a Converse T-shirt and Adidas pants.

When Angelina and Knox aren’t going shopping, they’re spending time at home with their family in quarantine just like many other families around the world. The Girl Interrupted star’s ex and father to her kids, Brad Pitt, 56, has also been seen visiting her home to spend time with their six kids while arriving on a motorcycle. He also seemed to give Knox and his twin sister Vivienne a pre-birthday visit on July 9, just three days before they turned 12.

It’s great to see Angelina, Brad, and their kids still finding ways to be together and go on outings despite the pandemic. We look forward to seeing more sightings of them in the future!