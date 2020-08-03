See Pics
Angelina Jolie Bonds With Son Knox, 12, On Special Mother/Son Outing — Pics

It was a mother/son day out for Angelina Jolie and her youngest boy, Knox, as they hit up a few stores on a shopping trip on Aug. 2.

Angelina Jolie logged some special one-on-one time with her son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, on August 2. The pair were photographed out and about in the midst of a shopping trip. First, they hit up a Game Stop in Los Angeles, followed by a trip to the boutique Maxfield’s. Photos of the outing — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — show Angelina chatting with her son as they both wear protective face gear amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Angie wore a long white skirt, along with an oversized brown sweater for her shopping date with Knox. She also rocked sunglasses and chunky, open-toed heels, with her hair pulled back into a half ponytail. Knox looked cool and comfortable in his Adidas pants and Converse t-shirt, along with a zip-up sweatshirt. He carried a big shopping bag, while Angie flipped through a magazine as they walked side-by-side.

Although Angelina has six kids — all of whom she shares with her ex, Brad Pitt — she’s been known for spending quality, one-on-one time with each of the children. Angie and Brad split back in Sept. 2016, and struggled for quite a bit of time to get to a good place in terms of co-parenting. Following years of custody issues, though, the exes seem to be in a decent place these days, although their divorce remains un-finalized.

Amidst the coronavirus quarantine, Brad has even been photographed leaving Angie’s home on his motorcycle. It’s unclear if he spent any significant amount of time with the actress, or if the visits were just for co-parenting purposes. While a lot of Angelina’s time spent with the kids has been documented by paparazzi over the last several years, Brad has made a point of NOT being photographed with the kids following his split from Angelina, who he married in 2014 after nearly 10 years together.

Angelina and Brad have not said much publicly about their breakup, but earlier this summer, Angelina did open up a bit about the split in an interview with Vogue. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” she explained. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of myy silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”