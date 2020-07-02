Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Vivienne, 11, Out Shopping After Recent Visit From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has been photographed out for the first time after several months in quarantine, wearing a mask and gloves along with daughter Vivienne on a shopping trip. It comes a week after ex Brad Pitt paid her a rare home visit.

She’s back! Angelina Jolie going on shopping runs with her kids had been a regular sight until California’s COVID-19 “Safer at Home” lockdown order on March 19. But with businesses opening up as long as customers follow personal protection protocol, the 45-year-old actress ventured out to a pet store near her home in Los Feliz, CA. She brought along her favorite shopping companion, 11-year-old daughter Vivienne, on the June 30 outing. The two wore face masks from the moment they got out of their SUV, and put on blue disposable medical gloves before entering the Hollywood pet supply shop Tailwaggers. It is the first time Angie and Vivi have been photographed out since March 14, when they stocked up on groceries just before the quarantine order came down.

Their outing comes a week after Angie’s ex Brad Pitt, 56, was photographed leaving her estate on June 23. He was seen on his motorcycle pulling out of her driveway after spending two hours at her place. It was an extremely rare instance of the two being in the same location that wasn’t an attorney’s office. Hopefully it was a sign that the estranged pair is getting along better, nearly four years after their bitter 2016 split.

Angelina looked angelic in a white short-sleeved sun dress with lace patterns and white floral embroidery over it. It just so happened to be the same frock she was last photographed in on March 14, where she added a second layer of under-skirt to it, along with a tan trench coat. This time, she paired it with tan ballet flats and a black Dior purse. The Maleficent beauty wore her brunette locks soft and straight, and added a hint of eye makeup for her public shopping trip.

Vivienne dressed comfortably and casually in a pair of blue jeans and a light blue graphic t-shirt, with slide on sneakers. She held on to a bag of pet supplies as she and Angelina headed out of the store, with both looking like fine examples of using personal protection wear when going out in public. Vivi wore a black face mask to Angie’s grey one, and they still had their gloves on as they left Tailwaggers and headed to their awaiting vehicle. Angelina even had her arm sweetly and protectively around Vivienne’s shoulder as they walked out the door.

Angelina and Vivienne are total shopping buddies when it comes to pet supply stores. They made it a weekly habit in the summer of 2019, as the two brought Viv’s big brown dog along on one trip, and she carried a bunny in a chest carrier out of a Petco during another pet shopping trip. With all of the critters that animal-loving Vivienne has amassed, she’s had plenty of company quarantine…along with her five siblings!