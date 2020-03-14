See Pic
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie & Vivienne, 11, Stock Up On Groceries Amidst Coronavirus Panic Shopping — Pics

Angelina Jolie & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie is all smiles as she leaves Lassens with her daughter Vivienne after stocking up on some natural goods for the entire family amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Pictured: Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie takes her two youngest kids, twins Knox and Vivienne, out shopping in Los Feliz. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie takes her two youngest kids, twins Knox and Vivienne, out shopping in Los Feliz. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Preparing for quarantine! Angelina Jolie and her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne were all-smiles as they stocked up on groceries in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie, 44, is preparing for the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress and her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were spotted leaving Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins near their Los Feliz, CA home with two fully-stuffed grocery bags. Angelina was all-smiles as she held onto a coffee in the other hand, despite the miserable rainy weather. For her part, Vivienne hung onto the second bag for her mom, allowing Ang to enjoy her hot cup of joe. While there’s no telling exactly what they stocked up on, a vegetable bag could be seen peeking out of the top in one of the bags.

Vivienne was looking so much like her handsome dad Brad Pitt, 54, right down to her inquisitive facial expression! The 11-year-old already has a style on her own, and rocked a boho style baby blue top with a rope tie, loose fitting faded jeans and a comfy pair of gray suede espadrilles. For her part, Angelina sported her usual neutrals opting for a bohemian style white dress featuring two layers and embroidery, a classic beige trench and nude ballet flats. With her brunette locks pulled back into a casual bun, the Lara Croft star accessorized with a gold wire pair of sunglasses, black purse and earrings.

The sighting comes amidst fears about the highly-contagious and quickly-spreading COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus. The majority of the cases remain in Asia — where Angelina’s oldest son Maddox, 18, is currently studying at Yonsei University in South Korea — however, numbers continue to be on the rise in North America and other western countries. Several celebrities and high profile figures have been affected, including couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who are in quarantine in Australia, as well as Sophie Trudeau, wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Angelina Jolie & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and 11-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are all-smiles as they stock up on groceries at Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins amidst concerns about the spreading Coronavirus. (BACKGRID)

As for the Jolie-Pitts, the family has seemingly been spending plenty of time at home as Angelina’s daughters Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 13, have both been recovering from surgeries. Shiloh has been spotted out-and-about recently on crutches while she recovers from a hip operation, while Zahara — who’s surgery has yet to be disclosed — was seen heading to a movie with her mom and sister on Mar. 9.