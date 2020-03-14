Preparing for quarantine! Angelina Jolie and her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne were all-smiles as they stocked up on groceries in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie, 44, is preparing for the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress and her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were spotted leaving Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins near their Los Feliz, CA home with two fully-stuffed grocery bags. Angelina was all-smiles as she held onto a coffee in the other hand, despite the miserable rainy weather. For her part, Vivienne hung onto the second bag for her mom, allowing Ang to enjoy her hot cup of joe. While there’s no telling exactly what they stocked up on, a vegetable bag could be seen peeking out of the top in one of the bags.

Vivienne was looking so much like her handsome dad Brad Pitt, 54, right down to her inquisitive facial expression! The 11-year-old already has a style on her own, and rocked a boho style baby blue top with a rope tie, loose fitting faded jeans and a comfy pair of gray suede espadrilles. For her part, Angelina sported her usual neutrals opting for a bohemian style white dress featuring two layers and embroidery, a classic beige trench and nude ballet flats. With her brunette locks pulled back into a casual bun, the Lara Croft star accessorized with a gold wire pair of sunglasses, black purse and earrings.

The sighting comes amidst fears about the highly-contagious and quickly-spreading COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus. The majority of the cases remain in Asia — where Angelina’s oldest son Maddox, 18, is currently studying at Yonsei University in South Korea — however, numbers continue to be on the rise in North America and other western countries. Several celebrities and high profile figures have been affected, including couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who are in quarantine in Australia, as well as Sophie Trudeau, wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

As for the Jolie-Pitts, the family has seemingly been spending plenty of time at home as Angelina’s daughters Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 13, have both been recovering from surgeries. Shiloh has been spotted out-and-about recently on crutches while she recovers from a hip operation, while Zahara — who’s surgery has yet to be disclosed — was seen heading to a movie with her mom and sister on Mar. 9.