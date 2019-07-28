Angelina Jolie and her little mini-me daughter Vivienne took her new bunny pet shopping. The two left an L.A. Petco with supplies and toys for her rabbit.

Angelina Jolie‘ and daughter Vivienne had a companion while on a shopping trip in LA on July 28. They hit up a Petco in Hollywood with the white and black bunny rabbit that Angie, 44, bought for her 11-year-old daughter on July 17. They were photographed leaving the store hand in hand as Vivi carried her pet in a front facing animal container over her chest, which she cradled protectively. Through the netting the rabbit could be seen and Vivienne had a huge smile on her face as Angie carried a bag of new supplies for the sweet creature.

Angie looked gorgeous as always, wearing a white lace slip dress with a long beige cover up. She matched it with open toe tan leather sandals that showed off a perfect pedicure and her ever present aviator sunglasses. It’s a more subdued look than the racy dark satin tank top she rocked on July 26.

The actress is spending quality time with her children right now as she’s in between projects. She just wrapped filming Those Who Wish Me Dead in New Mexico and is waiting to start work in London for Marvel’s newly announced The Eternals film. She made a surprise appearance at San Diego’s Comic Con during MCU’s presentation and was the last cast member to take the stage to a huge round of applause from the shocked audience. It had been rumored that she was joining the Marvel family, but it was official when she joined all of her fellow cast members onstage.

She’ll be taking on the role of Thena and told the audience in packed Hall H “I’m so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family. We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is and so we are going to work very, very hard.” But for now it’s time with her kids, especially Vivienne. Angie and her mini-me are photographed together on outings the most often, as her older kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne ‘s twin Knox,11, seem to have their own activities while Vivi still loves being a mommy’s girl.