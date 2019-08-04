Sunday pet store runs with Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne have become a regular routine. Last week it was with a bunny and this time they brought along the family dog.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, 11, sure are animal lovers. On Aug. 4 they brought the family dog to a local pet supply store where they stocked up on treats and toys for the mixed breed brown pup. The muscular animal needed a large rope leash which Vivienne had wrapped around her wrist as she held on tight. Even Angie, 44, put her hand down to help her daughter hold on. When they left the store, Angie held the dog on the leash. Sunday pet store trips have become a regular routine for the mother and daughter to share quality time together.

Angelina looked stunning as always. She dressed perfectly for the L.A. heatwave in a white slip dress with a matching long sleeve floaty white cover-up. She wore the same tan open-toe sandals that she did on a July 28 Petco run with Vivienne. In fact, her outfit was nearly identical to that day when she wore a similar white slip dress with a flowy tan cover up. Per usual Angie had on her trademark aviator sunglasses and wore her hair pulled back in a pony tail. Even with very little makeup except for some lipstick, her face was so gorgeous.

Vivienne wore usual jeans and a t-shirt, as this one had a “Pro Boxing” logo across the front. She’s been taking karate lessons for some time now so who knows, maybe she’s moving into boxing as well. Her dog was definitely a bigger pet to handle than the cute black and white bunny rabbit Vivienne carried in a chest carrier on a Petco run in Hollywood last Sunday, July 28. Angie bought her the pet on July 17 and already the bunny is getting so much love

Today was Vivienne’s mommy and me day as her twin brother Knox got his time alone with his mom the day before on Aug. 3. The two went for a stroll as Angie dressed down in a loose white blouse and slim black pants. We just love seeing what a hands on mom she is to her kids and how even though she’s one of the biggest movie stars in the world, she always makes spending time with her kids her number one priority