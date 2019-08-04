Angelina Jolie, 44, Looks Effortlessly Casual In White Shirt & Black Leggings While Shopping With Son Knox, 11

Angelina Jolie and her 11-year-old son Knox were seen casually but stylishly strolling the streets of Los Angeles on Aug. 3 while enjoying a shopping trip.

Angelina Jolie, 44, looked as happy as could be when she stepped out for a fun shopping trip with her 11-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt on Aug. 3! The mother-son duo were spotted walking around Los Angeles during the outing and looked like any other sweet family enjoying a summer day. The stunning actress showed off here amazing figure in a white button-down shirt and black leggings while Knox looked comfortable in a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. They walked side by side and were all smiles while taking in the beautiful weather.

Just one day before her latest outing with Knox, Angelina was seen on a different shopping trip in West Hollywood. She was joined by Knox for that one too as well as his twin sister Vivienne, 11. The brunette beauty turned heads in a flattering black jumpsuit for the trip while Knox wore a long-sleeved gray shirt and black shorts and Vivienne wore a gray NASA T-shirt and jeans.

Angelina is known for spending a lot of time with her kids whenever she gets the chance so these last two outings are typical for the mother-of-six. When she’s not with her children, she’s working hard in her acting career. Her latest role as Ethena in Marvel flick The Eternals has her brood excited. “What’s really moving to me is that [my kids] want to see me strong,” she told People about their reaction to her upcoming role in a recent interview. “And, so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun.”

We love seeing Angelina having the time of her life with her kids. She’s definitely making the most of this summer with them and we can’t wait to see more cute outings!