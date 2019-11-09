Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s 15 Cutest Mother/Daughter Moments — Photos Of The Pair

Being a middle child isn’t always easy, but for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, things look pretty darn good! The teenager has such a sweet relationship with her mom, Angelina Jolie, and we rounded up their cutest photos.

Angelina Jolie has a special relationship with all six of her kids, and this week, we’re highlighting how close she is with her fourth oldest child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13. Shiloh was Angelina and Brad Pitt’s first biological child, as her three older siblings (Maddox, Pax and Zahara) were all adopted. The hype surrounding Shiloh’s birth in 2006 was at an all-time high, and fans have been watching her grow up in front of their eyes ever since. Shiloh is often photographed by paparazzi while out with her famous parents, and has attended a number of red carpet events with them, as well.

Since Angie and Brad’s split in Sept. 2016, Brad has kept his relationship with the kids out of the public eye, while Angelina seems to be photographed with them more than ever. Recently, we’ve seen the A-list actress on a number of shopping trips with Shiloh, and the pair always look so happy while out and about together — even when the paparazzi are in their faces! Whether they’re alone or with some of Shiloh’s other siblings, the bond between this mother/daughter duo is unmistakable.

Now that Shiloh is a teenager, she has developed her own sense of style, and shows it off with her fashion choices in public. Shiloh often opts to rock menswear while attending red carpet events, and she favors baggier clothing for her street style. We love that she makes her own style choices!

Click through the gallery above to check out some of Angelina and Shiloh’s sweetest moments together over the years — from the toddler days to the teenage years!