13 Times Angelina Jolie Spent Quality Time On The Red Carpet With Her Beautiful Kids

Angelina Jolie has been sure to prioritize her children alongside her prosperous career. Angelina’s adorable kids have been stealing the show during the press tour for her movie ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.’

Maleficent actress Angelina Jolie, 43, is one of the busiest women on the planet. The actress, who has had a decades-long career, has spent much of her time involved with humanitarian work in addition to her acting career. However, even during her busiest career moments, Angelina always makes time for her six children. Angelina is known for taking kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Knox, 11, and Vivienne, 11, along with her to premieres for her movies, as well as to premieres of other films.

Angelina is now on the press tour for her new movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which will be released on Oct. 18, and she’s brought along her kids for some red carpet fun. Five of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s kids — Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — attended the Sept. 30 premiere of their mom’s movie in Los Angeles. Angelina posed with the kids on the red carpet and they were all clearly having a blast together. The only person missing was Maddox, who recently went off to college in South Korea.

Maddox later joined Angelina and Zahara at the Tokyo premiere of the Maleficent sequel. Angelina dazzled in a sparkling silver fringed dress. Zahara also accompanied her mom and Shiloh to the Rome premiere of the movie.

In Feb. 2019, Angie took her kids along to see Serendipity, a documentary about a breast cancer diagnosis, in New York City. We’re sure it meant a lot to Angelina to have her kids with her to see this movie, which was extra personal to the actress who discovered she had the BRCA1 gene and underwent a preventive double mastectomy.

A year prior in Jan. 2018, Angie, Shiloh, and Zahara went to the National Board of Review Awards Gala together. Angie wore a dress with a sheer top, Shiloh rocked a suit with a sling due to an accident, and Zahara matched Shiloh in a suit as well! Angie smiled with her kids as they walked the carpet. No matter what, Angelina is always going to put motherhood first.