Angelina Jolie Takes Son Maddox, 17, On Tour Of Top U.S. College New York University

Spring is approaching, meaning it’s college tour season! Angelina Jolie scouted the premises of New York University with son Maddox during their NYC trip.

Imagine having Angelina Jolie in your college tour group. The Maleficent star, 43, and son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 17, toured New York University on Feb. 22, just like any other parent-high school student duo! Angelina didn’t dress down for the walking tour in New York City, as she wore a grey trench coat and large Yves Saint Laurent handbag on her arm, paired with pointy heels! Maddox, meanwhile, kept it casual in a North Face jacket and Converse sneakers. SEE PHOTOS OF ANGELINA AND MADDOX’S NYU TOUR, HERE!

NYU isn’t the first stop on this college circuit! In Nov. 2018, Angelina embarked on an official trip to South Korea as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy, but also squeezed in college visits with Maddox in the country’s capital of Seoul. We’ve told you before that Angelina’s son is studying Korean!

The rest of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s brood aren’t ready for college, but they still tagged along for a fun trip in NYC. A day before the college tour, Angelina took Maddox, along with his siblings Shiloh, 12, Zahara, 14, and Pax, 15, for the Museum of Modern Art’s opening of the Serendipity film on Feb. 21. The event was a part of the museum’s Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media, and the kids even got to meet the artist behind the film, Prune Nourry. Yup, coolest mom award goes to Angelina. Did we mention that she also took some of her children to the live reunion taping of Survivor: David v. Goliath in Dec. 2018, according to People?

Of course, twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, are probably not ready for college tours or swanky museum events just yet. Instead, Angelina treated one of the twins, Vivienne, to an adorable mommy-daughter shopping date in Los Angeles on Feb. 17! Angelina devotes quality time to each one of her six kids, and she’s an amazing mom for it.