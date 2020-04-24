Angelina Jolie Reveals She & Her 6 Kids Are ‘All Locked In’ & Staying Safe During ‘Frightening’ Coronavirus

Angelina Jolie says that she and her six kids with ex Brad Pitt are ‘locked in’ and doing ‘all right’ at her Los Angeles home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s no easy task for parents to keep their kids occupied during the coronavirus home lockdowns. But for Angelina Jolie, she’s got a grand total of six children who she is hunkered down with at her Los Feliz CA, estate. The 44-year-old actress and humanitarian took part in TIME 100: Finding Hope virtual summit, about the COVID-19 pandemic and the new realities that have come with it. Angie gave an update on her family before getting down to business. “We’re all locked in,” she said on Apr. 23 via video conference. “We’re doing all right.”

Angelina shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex Brad Pitt, 56. Fortunately the former couple only live about five minutes away from each other and the kids have been able to shuttle back and forth during lockdown. Both Brad and Angelina have large yards for their children to play in, so they can get outdoors for some sunshine and fresh air while still maintaining a distance from neighbors.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Angie is keeping the kids on their regular schedules during lockdown. “They are taking different classes on-line, so they have learning time and they have assignments to do. She’s very big on them sticking to a set schedule,” our source said. But they’re also bonding as a family unit over fun activities.

“There’s still lots of downtime and they are making the most of that too. Cooking together, watching movies and playing games. And with Maddox home they are all extra happy, they are cherishing their time with him. He’s so good with them and he’s even been teaching them some basic words in Korean,” our insider continued. Maddox came home from his college studies at Yonsei University in South Korea when the school shut down as the coronavirus took hold in that nation. Angie revealed to Korean media outlet DongA Daily on Apr. 1 that “He’ll be going back as soon as things settle. He’s using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies.”

During Angie’s address at the Time summit that you can watch here , the magazine contributor said that, “This is a time for outrage,” as children around the world are the most “vulnerable” that they have ever been. Even here at home in the U.S., Angelina noted that, “Being locked within a home unable to access that school meal that was your one big meal of the day that kept you from hunger. One in seven American children, it’s unbelievable. One in seven American children are that close to going hungry.”

The United Nations High Commission on Refugees special envoy said she’s been speaking to her colleagues on the front lines at refugee camps around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. “The camps, there’s a real question right now. Thank god so far we haven’t had cases across a camp. But if we do, it will spread far and fast,” she explained.

“The scale is on another level. So I’m trying to support them, I’m trying to work with them. I’m working with the High Commissioner to see what we can do. But I think most people are in a lot of shock. And as I said, we could hardly do our work and meet the needs before. So this is a really frightening time. Truly a very very frightening time,” Angelina continued. But she added, “I believe in humanity. I have hope. I really think we can’t afford not to have hope. I think if people are aware and if they can have a path forward, guiding them with how to help and what to do, they will.”