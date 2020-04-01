Angelina Jolie Reveals Whether Maddox, 18, Will Return To School In South Korea After Quarantine

Angelina Jolie talked about how quarantine time is affecting her 18-year-old son Maddox’s education at Yonsei University in Seoul and admitted she ‘couldn’t be happier’ for the choices he’s making.

Angelina Jolie, 44, revealed that her son Maddox, 18, has every intention of going back to school when the coronavirus pandemic slows down and allows people out of quarantine. The proud mother talked about how the stay-at-home orders that have been put into place by many countries around the world are causing closures of schools, including Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, where Maddox has been attending and studying biotechnology since last Fall, in a new interview with DongA Daily, the leading media outlet in South Korea.

“I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university. It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic..’ Angelina said to the outlet. “But he’s not transferring school, he’ll be going back as soon as things settle. He’s using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies.”

In addition to discussing Maddox’s school, Angelina opened up about how she admires South Korea and explained she feels the country has become “such a successful modern economy while also preserving the culture and values that have made it unique for centuries.”

“Nearly a billion young people globally are out of education, because of school and university shutdowns,” Angelina continued while explaining that unfortunately there in some countries, if a person’s education is interrupted like what’s going on now, they may feel pressure to have to work and may never go back to their studies. She also pointed out that there are many people in poverty and some children depend on schools to get food. “There’s an urgent need to help young people to continue their education, through distance learning for example, to ensure they are able to get their qualifications and that they get the other kinds of support they need,” she explained.

Angelina, who shares her seven children, including Maddox, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 56, said that once things get better as far as the current health crisis is concerned, she’s looking forward to learning more about South Korea and visiting often for Maddox. “We are all so happy as a family that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies,” she admitted.