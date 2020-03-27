Maddox Jolie-Pitt & Brad’s Relationship Improved: He & Angelina Relieved He’s Home From College

While Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s disappointed that college was interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are SO relieved. Plus, it gives Brad more time to spend with him.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their eldest son is home from college. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, made his way back to California from South Korea, after Yonsei University shut down its campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The college freshman, like many students around the world, is doing his classes online from the safety of his house. While not being at school this semester is “a huge disappointment for him,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maddox’s family is seeing the “silver lining” in the scary situation. They get to spend more time with him!

“Angelina is very relieved that he’s at home and safe and sound, and so is Brad,” the source said. “They are both still very protective of him. His semester was supposed to start a few weeks ago, but before classes even began everything was put on hold and the semester was postponed. It’s very possible he won’t be going back [to campus] until summer.” Poor Maddox! While he’s home, being with his mother and five siblings — Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt — is his “priority,” the source tells us. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t hanging with his dad, too.

Brad and Maddox once had a strained relationship, which came to a head shortly before Brad and Angelina filed for divorce in 2017. Over the past three years, their relationship has greatly “improved,” the source told us. And that’s quite apparent. Brad even reportedly skipped the BAFTAs, where he won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, just so he could see his estranged son, who was home on a break from college. And now that Maddox is back from South Korea indefinitely, the father-son duo are hoping they can get in some “quality time” together.