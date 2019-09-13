Angelina Jolie: Why She Has ‘Vowed Not To Interfere’ In Brad Pitt & Maddox’s Strained Relationship

Maddox, 18, hinted that things aren’t great between him and dad Brad Pitt in an interview last week.

The relationship between Maddox Jolie-Pitt and dad Brad Pitt may be tense — but Angelina Jolie isn’t throwing fuel on the fire. “[Angelina] has vowed not to interfere in his relationship with Brad,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She respects that they have their own relationship and is staying out of it.” Brad has not been seen with any of kids — including Maddox — in some time, and Maddox hinted that things aren’t great between them in a new interview. When asked if he he thinks his relationship with Brad is over, he responded, “Whatever happens, happens.”

Maddox, who recently turned 18, officially started college at South Korea’s Yonsei University at the beginning of September and is studying biochemistry. Mom Angelina Jolie was on-hand to drop him off, and caused a bit of a spectacle when touring the campus in late August. “Angelina would prefer not to make a big scene at Maddox’s new school but that won’t keep her from visiting. She has already been there with him for the start of the semester and they had no problems so she isn’t worried about going back,” the insider continues. “But she is letting Maddox call the shots as far as how often and when she visits.” Angelina was very hands-on in with Maddox’s college search, as the duo toured various campuses around the world, including NYU.

On her last visit at Yonsei, students respectfully approached the Maleficient actress for a group photos, and filmed her answering some of their questions. “It seems like a great school,” she told them — referencing the university’s prestigious status in Asia. Ang appeared to enjoy her time chatting with the group, and got emotional as she prepared to leave Maddox behind. “I’m trying not to cry” she expressed in the video.

Brad, meanwhile, has yet to visit his oldest son at college. “I don’t know about that and what’s happening,” Maddox said in the same interview. While his comments were brief, Brad was reportedly proud of Maddox for holding his own and still wants the best for him — and the same goes for Angelina. “The most important thing to [Angelina] is that her son knows she fully has his back and supports him,” the source concludes.