Maddox Jolie-PItt Reveals Where He Stands With Dad Brad Pitt & If Actor Will Visit Him In College

Amidst rumors that Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s relationship with dad, Brad Pitt, is strained, the 18-year-old opened up about his famous father in a rare interview while at college.

Brad Pitt, 55, was not in attendance when his oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, was dropped off at college in South Korea last month, and paparazzi caught up with the teenager to ask if he thinks the actor will ever show up. A reporter asked Maddox if he thinks his dad will come visit in the future, and in a video obtained by InTouch, Maddox responded, “I don’t know about that and what’s happening.” The reporter continued to push, and even questioned if Maddox and Brad’s relationship is ‘over.’ “Whatever happens, happens,” Maddox replied.

He seemed a little uncomfortable answering questions about his famous dad, which makes sense continuing the rumors about their relationship. Three years ago, it was reported that an altercation between Brad and Maddox on a plane is what led Angelina Jolie to file for divorce. Since then, reports have claimed that Brad’s relationship with Maddox is “strained,” and that the 18-year-old doesn’t see his father as much as the other Jolie-Pitt kids. Because Maddox is of a certain age, he is allowed to make his own decisions about which parent he spends time with, while the rest of the children must still follow Brad and Angelina’s custody agreement.

The exes still only have a temporary agreement set in place, as they have yet to finalize their divorce. In recent months, Brad was granted more time with the children, although he keeps his relationship with them private and out of the public eye. In fact, he has not been photographed with any of the kids since his Sept. 2016 split from Angelina. On the other hand, Angie is often spotted out and about with the brood on shopping trips, at red carpet events and more.

Angelina was by Maddox’s side for the college drop-off at Yonsei University, but now, he’s on his own. He told the reporter in the video that he’s doing “good” and “learning” Korean. He also laughed at rumors that he’s living in an apartment instead of the campus dorms and admitted that he is not a fan of K-pop music. You learn something new every day!