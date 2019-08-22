Brad Pitt ‘Proud Of’ Son Maddox As He Heads Off To College: He’ll Be There ‘Through Thick & Thin’

Brad Pitt is cheering on his son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, as he begins his freshman year of college in South Korea. The proud dad has vowed to always be there for him through the ups and downs, we’ve learned exclusively.

Brad Pitt is over the moon that his eldest son, 18-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is off to college this fall in South Korea. As Maddox jets off to Seoul to study biochemistry at Yonsei University, Brad, 55, can’t help but feel immense happiness about all that his son as accomplished. As a source close to the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Brad is so proud of Maddox and how he is heading to school on his own terms. Brad is proud of all his kids, and is there for them through thick and thin.” The key to actually being there through thick and thin, Brad has come to realize, is getting along with their mother, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

It’s not all “doom and gloom,” the source explained. “It’s actually far from that. [Brad] may not get along romantically with Angie anymore, but he definitely wants to get to a place where they can coexist, because a healthy relationship with Angie means a healthy relationship with the kids. Brad just wants to be on the same page as the kids and Angie so they can coexist cordially and share as much love with each other as possible.” Angelina feels the same way about Maddox leaving the nest as her ex-husband does. A source close to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star, 44, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “having a lot of feelings over him going away to school.

“[Angelina’s] extremely proud, but she’s also sentimental about her baby growing up and leaving home. It’s an end of an era. He’s been so bonded with her for so many years. Now, he’s heading out on his own journey.” They’re so right about that. Angelina was actually spotted in South Korea dropping off her baby boy at the university while visibly holding back tears. Poor mama!

