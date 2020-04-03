Exclusive
Angelina Jolie Is ‘Cooking & Watching Movies’ With Her Kids While Isolated: ‘Cherishing Their Family Time’

Angelina Jolie is keeping her six kids safe and happy during quarantine, with games and cooking as a family.

Angelina Jolie is making sure to cherish family time together with her six kids as they maintain home isolation during the COVID outbreak. The 44-year-old actress is making sure they’re having fun and are entertained, but sticking to their usual schedules. Fortunately she has a big place with lots of room for the kids to play, and eldest son Maddox, 18, is home from college in Korea. That means Angie has all six of her kids by Brad Pitt with her, including son Pax, 16, daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“This is not a free for all for them. Even though they aren’t going to any classes they are still on a pretty strict schedule during the week. Angelina feels like a routine is important so they still get up at the same time and have their breakfast all together and then it’s time to start their school work,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are taking different classes on-line, so they have learning time and they have assignments to do. She’s very big on them sticking to a set schedule.”

That doesn’t mean there isn’t fun to be had during quarantine. “There’s still lots of downtime and they are making the most of that too. Cooking together, watching movies and playing games. And with Maddox home they are all extra happy, they are cherishing their time with him. He’s so good with them and he’s even been teaching them some basic words in Korean,” our insider continues.

The children are also spending time with their dad Brad as well during the COVID quarantine. “The kids do miss their friends and all their activities, but they’re coping well because they’re such a tight unit. They’re used to having long stretches where they only have each other to play with, so they’re better prepared for this than a lot of kids. And they are very lucky because both Brad and Angelina have huge outdoor spaces, so they are still getting lots of time outside.”