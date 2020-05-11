Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s ‘Special’ 14th Birthday Plans For Shiloh Revealed: How They’ll ‘Make It Fun’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have special plans for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s 14th birthday on May 27 despite the lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will be spending her 14th birthday on May 27th in quarantine, but that doesn’t mean Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie won’t pull out all the stops for their daughter’s special day. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the power A-listers who dished on the Oscar winners plans on celebrating Shiloh’s upcoming birthday. “Brad and Angelina live so close to each other it’ll be easy for Shiloh to spend time with both of them on her birthday,” one insider explained. “What she really wants is a party with her friends but unfortunately that will have to be put off until lockdown is over.”

“But both Brad and Angelina will make the day special for her, regardless and it will be totally up to Shiloh how she wants to divide her time,” the pal continued. “Brad has a tradition of making Shiloh breakfast on her birthday so she may start the day there and then have dinner with her mom, it is really going to be left up to her to choose. She’s a teenager now so they are trying to give her as much autonomy as they can.” Speaking of Shiloh’s five siblings — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 — the friend added, “There will of course be a party with her brothers and sisters. Brad will make it fun for all the kids.”

Another insider spoke to HollywoodLife and shared, “Brad has been really thinking of what he can do that would be special for Shiloh and the rest of his kids. As much as he has ideas for them, he also wants them to be able to do what they want to do and be together as a family and do simple things like eat and just talk and hangout. It’s not going to be one of those turn on the TV and look at your phone type days. He wants to celebrate and show them all that they can have as much fun as possible, even in quarantine. They have a lot more access to fun things and Brad is adamant that the day is as special as possible. He is still working on getting things ready and he hopes that they will want to come over and celebrate with him.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that the Moneyball star is taking in the extra time he’s getting with his children due to the stay-at-home orders the coronavirus pandemic has been causing. “Brad is closer than ever to his kids and is continuing to see them during the shutdown,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are still spending lots of quality time with him, actually more than they have in a long time because they are all staying put. Neither Angie or Brad are on location right now and the kids aren’t seeing their friends or going out to take extracurricular classes so in some ways this has really meant even more quality time for them all. Brad cherishes his time with his kids so a big silver lining in this crazy time is more quality time with them.”