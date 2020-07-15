Angelina Jolie Enjoys Dinner With Son Pax After Reunion With His Dad Brad Pitt — See Pics 

Angelina Jolie enjoyed some one-on-one time with son Pax Jolie-Pitt in LA on July 14! The actress and her 16-year-old son stepped out with protective face coverings for a nice dinner together.

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt were photographed grabbing a bite to eat in LA on Tuesday. The Maleficent actress, 45, and 16-year-old Pax enjoyed dinner at A.O.C. restaurant — a swanky eatery that offers Californian-French style plates. Both mother and son wore face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as surges in positive tests continue across the country.

Angelina donned a pleated, white dress with oversized sleeves, that was belted at the waist. She stepped out in a pair of camel-colored sandals, which matched her belt. The humanitarian, who appeared to sport a fresh face, wore her brunette locks in a half-up, half-down do’.

Meanwhile, Pax, who covered his face in sunglasses and a printed mask, wore an all-black ensemble — which consisted of jeans and a long sleeve, button-up shirt. The teen rocked a pair of black and white sneakers with writing on them, as well as red shoelaces. Pax was also pictured adjusting his black hat with the letters “FTP” on it.

Not pictured during the outing were Angelina’s other five children: Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, both 12. Angelina adopted Maddox, Zahara and Pax with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Shiloh, along with twins Vivienne and Knox are Brad and Angie’s biological children.

Angelina and Brad went through a very public split in 2016 after a 12-year relationship. They were married from 2014 until 2016, when Angelina filed for divorce. Following their split, Brad was investigated for alleged child abuse, which he was later cleared of all allegations.

The exes went on to experience a tumultuous divorce and custody battle over their six kids, which finally came to a close in December of 2018. Today, Brad and Angie are on much better terms and are amicably co-parenting their kids. Meanwhile, Brad has focused a lot of attention on rebuilding his relationship with their son Maddox, who he reportedly went through a rough patch when the split first happened.