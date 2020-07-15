Angelina Jolie Enjoys Dinner With Son Pax After Reunion With His Dad Brad Pitt — See Pics 

See Pics
SL, Terma / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Angelina Jolie stepped out for some quality time with her son Pax at A.O.C. restaurant in West Hollywood. The duo was accompanied by a bodyguard as they entered and exited the popular eatery wearing protective masks as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. The actress who is a special envoy for UNHCR has been making a call for action to get children back into classrooms. "For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield. Classrooms offer protection — or at least a reprieve — from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances,' she shared during a virtual Unesco and UNHCR round-table event on Monday. Jolie stepped out with Pax in a flowing white dress with a brown belt, sandals, a Christian Dior handbag and carried a cream colored wrap. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie and Knox do some shopping. 11 Jul 2020 Pictured: Angelina Jolie. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687970_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Angelina Jolie and daughters out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Aug 2018 Angelina Jolie and kids make a stop at Kitson Store in West Hollywood View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Angelina Jolie enjoyed some one-on-one time with son Pax Jolie-Pitt in LA on July 14! The actress and her 16-year-old son stepped out with protective face coverings for a nice dinner together.

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt were photographed grabbing a bite to eat in LA on Tuesday. The Maleficent actress, 45, and 16-year-old Pax enjoyed dinner at A.O.C. restaurant — a swanky eatery that offers Californian-French style plates. Both mother and son wore face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as surges in positive tests continue across the country.

Angelina Jolie & son Pax
Angelina Jolie & her son Pax Jolie-Pitt in LA. (Photo credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

Angelina donned a pleated, white dress with oversized sleeves, that was belted at the waist. She stepped out in a pair of camel-colored sandals, which matched her belt. The humanitarian, who appeared to sport a fresh face, wore her brunette locks in a half-up, half-down do’.

Meanwhile, Pax, who covered his face in sunglasses and a printed mask, wore an all-black ensemble — which consisted of jeans and a long sleeve, button-up shirt. The teen rocked a pair of black and white sneakers with writing on them, as well as red shoelaces. Pax was also pictured adjusting his black hat with the letters “FTP” on it.

Angelina Jolie & son Pax
Angelina Jolie & son Pax Jolie-Pitt. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Not pictured during the outing were Angelina’s other five children: Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, both 12. Angelina adopted Maddox, Zahara and Pax with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Shiloh, along with twins Vivienne and Knox are Brad and Angie’s biological children.

Angelina and Brad went through a very public split in 2016 after a 12-year relationship. They were married from 2014 until 2016, when Angelina filed for divorce. Following their split, Brad was investigated for alleged child abuse, which he was later cleared of all allegations.

The exes went on to experience a tumultuous divorce and custody battle over their six kids, which finally came to a close in December of 2018. Today, Brad and Angie are on much better terms and are amicably co-parenting their kids. Meanwhile, Brad has focused a lot of attention on rebuilding his relationship with their son Maddox, who he reportedly went through a rough patch when the split first happened.