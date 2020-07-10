See Pic
Brad Pitt Zooms Away On Motorcycle From Ex Angelina Jolie’s House 3 Days Before Twins’ 12th Birthdays

Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie with Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Actors Angelina Jolie, right, and Brad Pitt, second left,are seen with children Maddox, left, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Venice,. Angelina Jolie is in Venice to shoot scenes of the movie "The Tourist", by director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Jolie Pitt, Venice, Italy - 16 Feb 2010
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with Children Pax Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arrive at Haneda International airport, Japan - 28 Jul 2013
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 05 Feb 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Brad Pitt rode in style to drop by Angelina Jolie’s gated community on July 9. The ‘Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood’ star made the visit not long after Angelina talked about their split in a rare interview.

Brad Pitt, 56, embodied his stunt double character Cliff Booth from Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood when he visited Angelina Jolie’s house in Los Angeles on July 9. The silver fox made the visit on a motorcycle, complete with a riding jacket, cuffed jeans and gloves (he’s not too much of a bad boy to opt out of a helmet, though). Brad was seen leaving Angelina’s gated community that Thursday afternoon, which was just two days before the 12th birthdays of their twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt!

This was the second time Brad was recently pictured making a stop at Angelina’s $24 million Los Feliz estate. He was pictured vrooming away from Angelina’s driveway on his motorcycle on June 23, which was an extremely rare sight after their dramatic split in 2016 and subsequent custody battle. It’s clear that the parents of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Knox and Vivienne are in a much more amicable place now!

Angelina has primary custody of her and Brad’s minor kids, which an Angelina source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2019. Regardless, Brad has been able to frequently see his kids — even during the coronavirus outbreak. “Brad is closer than ever to his kids and is continuing to see them during the shutdown,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April. “They are still spending lots of quality time with him, actually more than they have in a long time because they are all staying put. Neither Angie or Brad are on location right now and the kids aren’t seeing their friends or going out to take extracurricular classes so in some ways this has really meant even more quality time for them all.”

Brad Pitt is pictured here with Angelina Jolie in 2014, before their split. Walking with them are their kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne. (Beverly News/Shutterstock)

“Brad cherishes his time with his kids so a big silver lining in this crazy time is more quality time with them,” our source added. And family time is of utmost importance to both Brad and Angelina. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” Angelina revealed to Vogue in an interview that ran on June 19. The Maleficent actress is not one to freely speak on the divorce, so this was a once in a blue moon statement. She added, “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”