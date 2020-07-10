Brad Pitt Zooms Away On Motorcycle From Ex Angelina Jolie’s House 3 Days Before Twins’ 12th Birthdays

Brad Pitt rode in style to drop by Angelina Jolie’s gated community on July 9. The ‘Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood’ star made the visit not long after Angelina talked about their split in a rare interview.

Brad Pitt, 56, embodied his stunt double character Cliff Booth from Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood when he visited Angelina Jolie’s house in Los Angeles on July 9. The silver fox made the visit on a motorcycle, complete with a riding jacket, cuffed jeans and gloves (he’s not too much of a bad boy to opt out of a helmet, though). Brad was seen leaving Angelina’s gated community that Thursday afternoon, which was just two days before the 12th birthdays of their twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt!

This was the second time Brad was recently pictured making a stop at Angelina’s $24 million Los Feliz estate. He was pictured vrooming away from Angelina’s driveway on his motorcycle on June 23, which was an extremely rare sight after their dramatic split in 2016 and subsequent custody battle. It’s clear that the parents of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Knox and Vivienne are in a much more amicable place now!

Angelina has primary custody of her and Brad’s minor kids, which an Angelina source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2019. Regardless, Brad has been able to frequently see his kids — even during the coronavirus outbreak. “Brad is closer than ever to his kids and is continuing to see them during the shutdown,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April. “They are still spending lots of quality time with him, actually more than they have in a long time because they are all staying put. Neither Angie or Brad are on location right now and the kids aren’t seeing their friends or going out to take extracurricular classes so in some ways this has really meant even more quality time for them all.”

“Brad cherishes his time with his kids so a big silver lining in this crazy time is more quality time with them,” our source added. And family time is of utmost importance to both Brad and Angelina. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” Angelina revealed to Vogue in an interview that ran on June 19. The Maleficent actress is not one to freely speak on the divorce, so this was a once in a blue moon statement. She added, “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”