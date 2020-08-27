See Pics
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Takes Vivienne, 12, Back To School Shopping In $700 Valentino Sandals — See Pics

Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie buys some flowers with her daughter Vivienne. The duo look cheerful as they are joined by their body guard for the outing.Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A masked Angelina Jolie drops off her daughter Vivienne at a residence in Los Angeles. Angelina's ex was spotted arriving in France on Wednesday morning, hours after these images were taken and seen boarding a private plane with German model Nicole Poturalski. *Shot on August 25, 2020*Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A masked Angelina Jolie drops off her daughter Vivienne at a residence in Los Angeles. Angelina's ex was spotted arriving in France on Wednesday morning, hours after these images were taken and seen boarding a private plane with German model Nicole Poturalski. *Shot on August 25, 2020* Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie stops at Soap Plant + Wacko while out shopping with her daughter Vivienne. Pictured: Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Editor

Angelina Jolie is busy getting her kids back to school ready! The actress was spotted shopping with her 12-year-old daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles on August 26. Get the details about Angie’s designer flats!

Angelina Jolie enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on Wednesday afternoon. The duo was photographed out and about in LA, as seen in new photos, below. Angelina, 45, later dropped off Vivienne, 12, at an undisclosed LA residence. The pre-teen, who was dressed casually in a blue tee and shorts, carried a duffle bag.

Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne
Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles, CA on August 25, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, the Maleficent actress, 45, stepped out in a trendy pair of VLOGO slides by Valentino Garavani. The $675 summer flats, which are made of Italian leather, include curved VLOGO hardware on each strap. The sandals come in a number of colors such as, black, blood orange and cream (which Angie’s wearing). Additionally, Angelina and Vivienne were both pictured wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne
Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles, CA on August 25, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Angelina has a close relationship with all six of her kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple, who split in 2016, are still embroiled in a divorce and custody battle.

Angelina filed legal documents on August 7 to request that the private judge overseeing their case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, be replaced.  HollywoodLife obtained the court documents, in which Angelina claims Judge Ouderkirk had a previous alleged relationship with Brad‘s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. Just days later, Brad answered Angelina’s legal documents, calling his ex’s actions “a Hail Mary filing.”

“Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” Brad’s attorneys state in separate legal documents, also obtained by HollywoodLife. “Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues. Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied,” Brad’s attorneys claim.

Following Brad’s response, Angelina’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean provided HollywoodLife with a statement on August 14: “As is set forth in the filing, all my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” DeJean said, adding, “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.”