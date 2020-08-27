Angelina Jolie Takes Vivienne, 12, Back To School Shopping In $700 Valentino Sandals — See Pics

Angelina Jolie is busy getting her kids back to school ready! The actress was spotted shopping with her 12-year-old daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles on August 26. Get the details about Angie’s designer flats!

Angelina Jolie enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on Wednesday afternoon. The duo was photographed out and about in LA, as seen in new photos, below. Angelina, 45, later dropped off Vivienne, 12, at an undisclosed LA residence. The pre-teen, who was dressed casually in a blue tee and shorts, carried a duffle bag.

Meanwhile, the Maleficent actress, 45, stepped out in a trendy pair of VLOGO slides by Valentino Garavani. The $675 summer flats, which are made of Italian leather, include curved VLOGO hardware on each strap. The sandals come in a number of colors such as, black, blood orange and cream (which Angie’s wearing). Additionally, Angelina and Vivienne were both pictured wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angelina has a close relationship with all six of her kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple, who split in 2016, are still embroiled in a divorce and custody battle.

Angelina filed legal documents on August 7 to request that the private judge overseeing their case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, be replaced. HollywoodLife obtained the court documents, in which Angelina claims Judge Ouderkirk had a previous alleged relationship with Brad‘s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. Just days later, Brad answered Angelina’s legal documents, calling his ex’s actions “a Hail Mary filing.”

“Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” Brad’s attorneys state in separate legal documents, also obtained by HollywoodLife. “Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues. Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied,” Brad’s attorneys claim.

Following Brad’s response, Angelina’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean provided HollywoodLife with a statement on August 14: “As is set forth in the filing, all my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” DeJean said, adding, “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.”