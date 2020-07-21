Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter Vivienne were spotted stocking up on pet supplies while shopping at a pet store in Los Angeles, CA while wearing casual and comfortable clothing and white face masks.

Angelina Jolie, 45, and her Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 12, proved they are just like any other mother and daughter needing essentials when they visited a pet store in Los Angeles, CA on July 20! The actress and her mini-me were seen wearing casual but stylish clothing, including a long black dress under a black sweater on Angelina, and a gray graphic T-shirt and black shorts on Vivienne, during the outing, and they also made sure to stay safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing white face masks. At one point, the doting mom was seen holding a pet carrier full of dog toys and appeared happy and calm. Check out the pics HERE!

Angelina and Vivienne’s latest outing proves they’re not letting the pandemic stop them from getting the things they need, especially for their beloved pets! This isn’t the first time the Girl Interrupted star has been seen shopping at a pet store with her kids, though. She is known for visiting the stores often for supplies and sometimes even for new animals.

Angelina was also spotted going on a pre-birthday outing with Vivienne’s twin brother Knox on July 11, one day before their 12th birthday. The mother and son went to an art store and were carrying brown bags while leaving the L.A. establishment. Although the items they purchased weren’t seen, they may have been for the twins’ birthday celebration, which we’re sure the family had.

Three days before Vivienne and Knox’s birthday, their dad Brad Pitt, 56, was seen showing up to their home on an awesome-looking motorcycle. He was in full bike gear, including a helmet, gloves, and even a riding jacket during the ride there and back, and looked incredible! He was also spotted visiting Angelina’s home the month before, making sure to see his kids, including not only Vivienne and Knox, but also Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 14, whenever he can.

It’s great to see both Angelina and Brad making the most of their time during the pandemic and not letting it stop them from having quality family time. We look forward to catching more outings in the Jolie-Pitt family in the near future!