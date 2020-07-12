Angelina Jolie & Lookalike Son Knox Head Out Shopping 1 Day Before He & Twin Vivienne’s 12th Birthday

Angelina Jolie was a gorgeous sight to see in a long blue dress and fashionable sandals when she stepped out to get art supplies with her youngest son Knox, just one day before he turned 12.

Angelina Jolie, 45, looked radiant and confident when she went on pre-birthday outing in Los Angeles, CA with her son Knox on July 11, just one day before he turned 12. The actress wore a long dark blue long-sleeved dress and tan Valentino sandals as she and the birthday boy shopped for art supplies. She also wore a gray face mask while Knox wore his own black face mask along with a gray and white hoodie, dark blue pants, and black sneakers.

The casual yet stylish duo carried two large brown bags to their car after spending time in an art store ad Angelina carried a tan purse. They looked happy and comfortable together while proving they aren’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from going out and getting the things they need, which could very well have been items to celebrate Knox and his twin sister Vivienne‘s special day!

Angelina and Knox’s latest outing comes on the same day that Angelina’s ex and Knox’s father, Brad Pitt, 56, was also spotted enjoying an outing in the L.A. area. He wore a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and his classic newsboy cap that he’s usually spotted with. He was also seen two days before that while visiting his ex-wife and their kids at her house.

The hunky actor rode in on his impressive motorcycle during the visit and showed off a riding jacket, cuffed jeans, and gloves. He also made sure to stay safe while wearing a helmet as he made his way into the gated community in Los Feliz, CA. It was the second time he was seen at the estate since his fist visit on June 23.

It’s good to know that Angelina and Brad, who are still finalizing a divorce, are putting their kids first during the pandemic and are getting in visits at their home whenever they can. In addition to Knox and Vivienne, they share Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14. There’s no word yet on how they’ll be celebrating Knox and Vivienne’s birthday but we’ll be on the lookout to see if they share anything in the near future!