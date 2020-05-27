Brad Pitt: What Is Blowing His Mind About Daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt Turning 14

Where has the time gone? That’s what Brad Pitt is asking himself as daughter Shiloh turns 14 on May 27. We’ve got how he plans to celebrate her birthday while in lockdown.

With Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turning 14 while in quarantine, she can’t have all of her friends gather together for a big party. But both of her parents are determined to make her May 27 birthday a memorable one for the teen. For Brad, 56, he can’t believe how quickly Shiloh has grown up. “What is blowing Brad’s mind most is that Shiloh is turning 14, the time really does go fast. He really wants to appreciate this time as much as possible and just wants to hang out and do whatever Shiloh wants to do, with a few surprises along the way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Any party at Brad’s place is bound to be full of active fun for Shiloh and her siblings, as he has a massive skate park in his backyard and plenty of outdoor games for his kids.

“The one thing that Angelina and Brad have done to perfection is the way that they protect their kids. The one thing that they both want is for their kids have as much of a normal life as possible. So when it comes to Shiloh’s birthday, they want to make it fun and important for Shiloh, and they both plan to have their own separate celebrations,” the insider continues.

For Shiloh’s 13th in 2019, her mom Angelina, 44, threw a party for her at The Basement, a Los Angeles area escape room. The teen’s friends as well as her five siblings Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, were in attendance. A magician performed and Angie had a custom cake delivered for the celebration. But this year a blow-out bash for Shiloh has been put on hold for the time being, until bigger gatherings are allowed in Los Angeles and more party venue options open up.

“Shiloh will be having a virtual party with her friends. She’s at an age where it’s hard on her that she can’t have something special with her friends. So Angelina is planning a virtual thing for now and she has promised her a big do-over as soon as things are back to normal,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. The escape room party might be hard to top, but Angie is so creative when planning fun family outings for her kids.