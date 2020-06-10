Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Look Back At Their Romance Timeline On ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Anniversary

15 years ago today, a movie called ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ brought two of the hottest stars together and ignited a romance that nearly scorched Hollywood! On the movie’s 15th anniversary, we look back on stars Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s romance!

On June 10, 2005, Mr. & Mrs. Smith made headlines not only because it starred two of the hottest actors of our time, but also because it caused a rift in Hollywood after it was revealed that the leads became much more than co-workers. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in the action-packed 2005 film that started their infamous romance. At the time of production, Brad was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and ended up leaving her for his Smith co-star. Ever since then, Brad and Angie’s love affair has become one of the biggest pop culture stories of the 21st Century.

It all seemed quite innocent when Brad and Angie were slated to star in the film, but their chemistry on screen was even more palpable off screen. Though Angie has vehemently denied that Brad cheated on Jen, as soon as his divorce was finalized, Brad made his relationship with Angie known. Indeed, the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actor went on to adopt three children with Angie — Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, and Pax, 16.

A notoriously private couple, Brad never commented on his relationship with Angelina until January 2006, when it was revealed that she was expecting the couple’s first biological child — Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14. The couple went on to welcome their twins, Vivienne and Know, 11, roughly three years later. Though they were always committed to each other, it never crossed the minds of Brad or Angelina — coined “Brangelina” by the press — to become husband and wife.

That is, until 2014. The couple wed in a gorgeous ceremony at their Château Miraval estate in Correns, France. Angie went on to change her last name to “Jolie Pitt” after their nuptials, which, unfortunately, wouldn’t last long. In 2016, the couple decided to go their separate ways, but it wasn’t until 2019 when they were both restored to single status by court.

In the immediate time following their separation, Angie and Brad were in a heated legal battle over the custody of their children, with the Girl, Interrupted Oscar-winner initially asking for primary custody. By 2019, the couple appeared to be nearing a joint custody agreement. After over a decade, six children, and a number of creative projects together, it was hard for Hollywood and fans everywhere to see the A-list couple go their separate ways. But Angie and Brad appear to be thriving and keep an amicable relationship for their children’s sake.

But let’s keep thinking about happier times! To see more photos of Brad and Angelina from their romance, check out the images in the gallery above!