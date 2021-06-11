Angelina Jolie Appealing Brad Pitt’s Joint Custody Of 5 Minor Children At Upcoming Hearing

Angelina Jolie is set to appeal the custody decision which gave her ex-husband Brad Pitt joint custody of their kids, amid messy divorce proceedings.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are heading back to court. The Maleficent star has appealed the recent decision, which granted her ex joint custody of their five minor children, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox. According to court docs obtained by HollywoodLife, the former couple have a hearing set for July 9. The A-lister’s appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel, along with attorneys for both parties, who will be given time to present their arguments.

Judge John Ouderkirk ruled that the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actor would have increased time with his five minor children in a May 26 ruling. The former couple’s eldest son, Maddox, is 19 years old, and therefore is not subject to the custody arrangement. The judge’s ruling was based upon extensive testimony from people who spent time with the children, including therapists and child services professionals. As fans would know, Brad and Angelina have been locked in a messy divorce battle over custody of their minor children since their September 2016 split.

The ruling came weeks after Angelina filed a complaint with the court against Judge Ouderkirk, claiming that he wouldn’t allow the minor teenagers to testify, and therefore “improperly excluding [Angelina’s] evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.” In court documents filed by Angelina and obtained by the Associated Press, her legal team said, “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”‘

But if Angelina is stressed about the courts ruling, she isn’t showing it. In the time since, she’s been seen happily shopping with her kids and even spending her 46th birthday celebrating with all her children at Hollywood hotspot TAO. The Oscar winner turned 46 on June 4th and arrived at dinner wearing a stunning, yellow chiffon number. Ange paired the flowy, midi dress with a nude, round toe Christian Louboutin pump and she accessorized with a black Valentino handbag. Styling her brunette hair down and straight, Angelina kept her face covered with a grey protective face mask.