Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody Of Kids After Angelina Jolie’s Failed Attempt To Have Kids Testify

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie with Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Actors Angelina Jolie, right, and Brad Pitt, second left,are seen with children Maddox, left, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Venice,. Angelina Jolie is in Venice to shoot scenes of the movie "The Tourist", by director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Jolie Pitt, Venice, Italy - 16 Feb 2010
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with Children Pax Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arrive at Haneda International airport, Japan - 28 Jul 2013
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 05 Feb 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
They’ve been battling in court since splitting in 2016. Now, a judge has ruled that Brad Pitt can have joint custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie after a five-year court battle, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The ruling comes shortly after Angelina, 46, said in a filing that the judge was preventing their teenagers from testifying in court, which she claimed made the trial “unfair.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Brad and Angelina for comment.

Judge John Ouderkirk ruled to have the Moneyball actor, 57, significantly increase his time with his five minor children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12. Eldest son Maddox is now 19 and not subject to any custody decisions. The judge’s ruling was based upon extensive testimony from people who spent time with the children, including therapists and child services professionals. Brad and Angelina have been fighting over custody of their minor children since their September 2016 split.

Brad Pitt walks a red carpet with kids Pax, Shiloh, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 12/15/14 (Matt Baron/ BEI/ Shutterstock)

Angelina recently filed a complaint with the court against Judge Ouderkirk claiming that he wouldn’t allow the minor teenagers to testify, and therefore “improperly excluding [Angelina’s] evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.” It’s unclear what that evidence refers to, or what she wanted the kids to testify about. However, Angelina filed (sealed) documents in March to provide “proof and authority” to support the allegations of domestic violence. Shortly after their 2016 split, Brad was investigated for child abuse after an alleged altercation on a private jet with the couple’s son, Maddox (then 15). Brad was cleared by the Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI two months later.

Angelina said at the time that she wanted a divorce for “the health of the family.” Following her complaint about Judge Ouderkirk (whom she also attempted to have removed from the case in August), a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY: “Brad’s sole goal is to be able to see the kids. His priority is what’s best for the kids and spending more time with them. Angelina’s priority is to prevent them from spending time with Brad.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their kids at LAX, 6/14/14 (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The details of Brad and Angelina’s custody arrangement have been kept under wraps for the past five years. In her complaint against Judge Ouderkirk, she vowed to appeal his decision if he awarded Brad joint custody. It appears that this legal battle isn’t ending anytime soon.