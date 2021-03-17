Angelina Jolie Files Court Docs & Claims To Offer ‘Proof’ Of Domestic Violence In Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie claims to have ‘proof’ of domestic violence involving Brad Pitt, which a source close to the actor vehemently contests.

Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, of domestic violence. In court documents filed on March 12, Angelina claimed that she has “proof and authority” to support her allegations of domestic violence against her ex. Angelina and Brad have been embroiled in a divorce battle since their split in Sept. 2016, and the new docs reveal that Angelina plans to use these allegations in their divorce trial.

Now, a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “This deliberate leak of this information is to no one’s benefit and is simply the continuation of an ongoing relentless effort to target and tarnish Brad. Over the past four and a half years since the divorce filing there have been a never ending series of allegations, which seem to be solely to elevate one side by taking down the other. Hopefully some sanity will prevail in the future.”

Angelina also appears to be bringing the former couple’s five minor children into the court battle, as another document says that she as “proof and authority in support thereof RE: testimony of minor children” on Angie’s behalf, referring to Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina and Brad were married for just over two years when they split in Sept. 2016. From the get-go, figuring out custody of their six children, who were all minors at the time, was contentious. After the split, Brad was investigated for child abuse involving an incident with the pair’s then-15-year-old son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. The details of the alleged incident, which took place on a private plane, were not publicized. Brad was cleared by both the Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI in Nov. 2016.

Despite being cleared, though, Brad was still only allowed visits with his kids that were approved by a court-appointed psychologist. It wasn’t until June 2018 that a judge finally ordered Angelina to make sure the children were spending more time with their father. Brad was given increased custody. The case was supposed to go to trial in Nov. 2018, but Brad and Angelina were able to come to a temporary agreement to avoid battling out in court. Brad’s custody was still at less than 50 percent, but he saw an increase in time with the children once again.

In Oct. 2020, Brad and Angelina’s case finally went to court, as he sought full 50/50 custody of the kids. But things got put on hold when on Oct. 9, Angelina’s attorney Priya Sopori filed a “Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record” with the Los Angeles Superior Court. She had been working alongside Angie’s primary attorney Samantha Bley DeJean in the case, and her sudden departure caused yet another delay.

Since the documents in Angelina and Brad’s case are sealed, it’s unclear where things stand between them at this point. However, with Angie’s latest claims, it seems that they are far from coming to a permanent agreement.