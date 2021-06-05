See Pics

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, Looks So Tall Celebrating Mom Angelina Jolie’s 46th Birthday With Siblings

Angelina Jolie & Shiloh
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Angelina Jolie stunned in a gorgeous yellow dress as she marked her 46th birthday. The Oscar winner was surrounded by her 6 kids as they stepped out for dinner.

Angelina Jolie was surrounded by love on her birthday! The Oscar winner turned 46 on Friday, June 4th and celebrated with a family dinner including kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12 — see the photos on the DailyMail here. The crew headed out to Hollywood hotspot TAO for the occasion, which serves up Asian-inspired dishes with a twist.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh head to TAO in Hollywood on Friday, June 4. (BACKGRID)

Shiloh looked so tall as she walked alongside her mom in a black Air Jordan Hoodie, skinny jeans and Vans sneakers. She kept her hair back in a ponytail, keeping her face hidden behind a face mask. Little sister Vivienne looked so much like her, twinning with the same pony hair do! The 12-year-old added some color to her look, however, with a pair of coral shorts and yellow socks.

The Oscar winner dazzled in a gorgeous yellow dress as she arrived to the restaurant, located inside the Dream Hotel. She paired the flowy, midi-length ensemble with a nude, round toe Christian Louboutin pump and a black Valentino handbag. Keeping her brunette hair down and straight, Angelina kept her face covered with a protective face mask.

shiloh jolie pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is seen out with mom Angelina and sister Zahara. (BACKGRID)

The boys were all casually dressed, with Knox sporting a beige colored sweatshirt that read “Paris Fashion Week” along with black pants and a pair of nude and black Adidas Y-3 sneakers by Yohji Yamamoto. Pax opted for a red plaid shirt and Timberland style shoes, while Pax — who has been pursuing a degree at Yonsei University in South Korea — matched little sister Shiloh in an all-black outfit.

The family outing comes just 10 days after Angelina’s ex Brad Pitt, 57, won joint custody of kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, which was confirmed via a source to HollywoodLife. The decision was granted after a court battle that has spanned five years, and after Angelina made a filing that prevented their teenaged kids from testifying in court. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their romance after meeting on Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2006, officially tying the knot with Angelina in Aug. 2014. The couple confirmed they were splitting in Sept. 2016.