Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, Rocks Ripped Pants & Ponytail At Dance Studio In Pasadena — See Pic

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, was spotted inside a Los Angeles dance studio wearing ripped jeans with a punk rock flair.

Has Shiloh Jolie-Pitt taken up a new hobby? Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s 14-year-old daughter was spotted at a dance studio in Pasadena, CA on Feb. 23! It’s unclear if she was leaving a practice or just visiting, but the famous teen looked stylish per usual as she was pictured by the studio’s doors in ripped black jeans that matched her hoodie and slip-on shoes (also in black).

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is spotted at a dance studio in Pasadena, CA on Feb. 23, 2021. [BACKGRID]
Shiloh also sported a ponytail at the dance studio, nearly three weeks after debuting a topknot hairstyle while stepping out with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and their mom Angelina on Feb. 6. For the family bonding time, Shiloh appeared to be rocking the same exact ripped jeans you see above with a similar black hoodie (the jacket from her earlier outing, however, read “Cirque du Soleil”).

Shiloh has been rocking longer hair as of late, which is a change from her usually short hair. The fashionista revealed her grown-out ‘do in the March 2021 issue of British Vogue, which featured a spread of Shiloh with her siblings Zahara, Vivienne, 12, Knox, 12, and their mom watching CBS News’ coverage of election night in Nov. 2020.

shiloh jolie pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is pictured in similar ripped jeans with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt and mom Angelina Jolie on Feb. 6, 2021. [BACKGRID]
For Angelina, it’s important that her children are not only in-tune with current events in the world, but to be active participants in it as well. “I know this may sound strange, but don’t make it a duty for them to do good or have to give back. If we can help children feel that it’s not about duty or service or charity, but the joy of an interconnected life with people you respect, then it feels very different,” the Maleficent star told British Vogue.

Angelina looked stunning for the cover story as well, wearing a chic camel coat with a dressy tank top and pencil skirt in similar beige colors. As you can see, Angelina passed on her impeccable sense of style to Shiloh!