Angelina Jolie Shows Daughter Shiloh’s, 14, New Long Hair Makeover In Pics From Election Night

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s new long hair was front and center in a gorgeous photo taken from her mom’s ‘British Vogue’ shoot.

As Shiloh Jolie-Pitt grows up, she continues to have a style all her own. The 14-year-old was once known for keeping the blonde locks she inherited from dad Brad Pitt clipped short. Now, she’s trying out longer hair like her sisters, Zahara and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Shiloh’s long hair was shown from behind in a sweet photo featured in mom Angelina Jolie‘s British Vogue shoot. The photo features Shiloh and her sisters, plus brother Knox, watching the 2020 election results with their mother. See the photo HERE.

While Shiloh now has long hair, you can see in the photo that she’s keeping it tied back in a casual ponytail. While the photo was taken in November, fans first got a good look at the new ‘do while the teen was out and about with Angelina and Zahara in January. The ladies indulged in a quick shopping trip in Los Angeles, where Shiloh rocked her high ponytail, denim shorts, a black hoodie, and Converse hi-tops. As they walked around LA, it was clear that she’s now just as tall — maybe taller — than her mother.

The British Vogue photo is absolutely wholesome. The Jolie-Pitt kids all perch on furniture in their mom’s living room while CBS News blares on the TV above the bookcase. Though none of the four kids are old enough to vote, they look enraptured while waiting to see who would win on November 3 — Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Angelina spoke about her love for her six kids — she’s also mom to sons Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt — and their unique style in the in-depth feature.

“I couldn’t force anything on anybody, which is part of the fun. They are all very different,” the Oscar winner gushed, adding that she thinks they’re “very” cool. “I was best friends with my mom. I loved having babies, but I love sitting up at night and talking to my kids. I like the teenage years. I like the older years. I love hanging out with them,” she said.