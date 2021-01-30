23 Best Pics Of Angelina Jolie & Her Kids: Red Carpets, Shopping Trips & More

It’s no secret that Angelina Jolie loves her children, and she’s been spotted on tons of public outings with them over the years — from red carpets, to the mall and more!

Angelina Jolie may no longer be married to the father of her six children, Brad Pitt, but her devotion to the kids has not wavered. While Brad keeps his relationship with the kids out of the public eye, Angelina loves being out and about with her broods. Whether it’s an outing with all six kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne and Knox, 12 — or a solo trip with just one child, Angelina is aways the ultimate doting mom.

Over the years, Angelina and her kids have attended quite a number of red carpet events together. Since they were little, the Jolie-Pitt children have been total professionals when it comes to attending high-profile events. In Oct. 2019, Angelina took Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox to the premiere of her movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. They posed for sweet family photos, with each child showing off their unique sense of style. Angie wowed in a white dress amidst her kids, who were all in black.

In 2017, Angie was joined by all six children at the Toronto International Film Festival. They were in attendance for the premiere of her film First They Killed My Father. Although it’s not easy to wrangle six kids for a photo, Angelina did her best and got a sweet family shot at the event. The event took place just one year after Brad and Angelina’s split.

Angie could easily send assistants out to do shopping for herself and her kids, but she’s managed to give the family a sense of normalcy over the years by going on shopping trips with the children herself. They crew has been seen at everywhere from Target, to craft stores to pet shops, the mall and much more. These outings usually consist of just Angie and one or two of the kids, like when she had a girls’ day with Shiloh and Zahara in Jan. 2021.

Angelina has grown up in the public eye, and over the years, fans have had the opportunity to watch her age with so much poise and grace. We cannot wait to see what she has in store for the future with her loving children! To see more images of Angelina Jolie with her kids, check out the gallery above!