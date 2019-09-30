Angelina Jolie Poses With Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara & 2 Of Her Sons At ‘Maleficent 2’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie attended the ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ premiere with five of her six kids, including Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11,in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 30.

Angelina Jolie, 44, was all smiles when she showed up to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere with her family in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 30. The event took place at the El Capitan Theatre and the actress looked beautiful when she showed up in a glimmering outfit that helped her show off her flattering figure. The fashion choice consisted of a long black sequined gown that was off-the-shoulder on one side and had a silver crab-like figure on the side of her waist.

Angelina was joined by five of her six kids, including Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, on the red carpet of the premiere and they looked just as stylish as their mom as they posed with her for smiling memorable photos. Pax wore an all-black ensemble with a vest while Zahara matched in a long black silky gown. Shiloh wore a black leather jacket over a white button-down shirt and black pants and Vivienne wore a similar black and white outfit. Knox was the only one in the family decked out in a splash of color when he showed off black and green blazer with black pants.

In addition to Angelina and her kids, many celebs came out to celebrate the highly anticipated release of the new film, which opens nationwide on Oct. 18. Some of them included Bebe Rexha, 30, who looked incredible in her own black dress, Elle Fanning, 21, who was an absolute doll in a green dress, and Michelle Pfeiffer, 61, who stunned in a wine-colored dress.

Angelina’s part in the Disney film has brought a lot of praise as most of her performances do and it’s great to see her celebrate with those closest to her! With such an eye-catching trailer, we can bet that the film is going to be something fans will be talking about for a long time!