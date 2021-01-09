See Pics

Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Daughter Zahara For 16h Birthday Shopping Trip — See Pics

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
MEGA
Angelina Joile takes her newly adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie on a visit to Barnes and Noble Bookshop in Calabassas, Ca just over the hill from reported boyfriend Brad Pitt's Malibu, Ca home The actress who also has an adopted son Maddox, who is cambodian walked around the store carrying Zahara in a baby carrier strapped to her and seemed to be bonding with the 6 month old Ethiopian orphan who she picked up a few weeks ago they weer in the store for over an hour and picked up the latest copy of Newsweek magazine which Zahara seemed to be taking an interest in and the latest copy of the Foreign Affairs booklet Pictured: Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt,Angelina Jolie Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt Ref: SPL638539 200705 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt holds Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara upon his arrival at Tokyo's international airport at Narita on Sunday Nov. 27, 2005. The actor, along with actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, arrived for the Japan showing of their new movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, scheduled for December 3. Before flying into Japan, Brad Pitt, visiting Pakistan with Angelina Jolie, donated 40 orthopaedic beds to an Islamabad hospital has been struggling to cope with thousands of serious medical cases since the devastating Oct. 8 earthquake in northern Pakistan, according to the UN agency.(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Actor Brab Pitt carries Zahara into a pre-school located at the US Ambassadors residence in Prague Wednesday June 20, 2007. Pitt has been dropping off Zahara, and Pax while Angelina Jolie has been Filming "Man Wanted" in the Czech Republic. Photo by NO CREDIT< MANDATORY Pictured: Ref: SPL6935 200607 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Angelina Jolie for filming Wanted in Prague. Angelina Jolie son Pax and Zahara from school in Prague, Czech Republic Pictured: Ref: SPL126982 250607 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Czechia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Angelina Jolie wore a stunning white dress while visiting an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles on Jan. 8 with some of her daughters, including Zahara, who turned 16 on the same day.

There’s nothing like a little shopping on your birthday, and that’s exactly what Angelina Jolie, 45, did with her daughter Zahara on the same day the teen turned 16. The doting mom was seen looking at clothing items in an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles, CA with her oldest gal, who is originally from Ethiopia, as well as her daughter Shiloh, 14, on Jan. 8, and the trip looked casually comfortable together. Angelina showed off a long off-white dress with three quarter sleeves and matching slip-on shoes while the birthday girl wore a black sweatshirt with black leggings and matching sneakers.

Angelina Jole, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie went out shopping for Zahara’s 16th birthday. (MEGA)

Shiloh was also dressed stylish in black hoodie, denim shorts, and black high-top Converse sneakers. All three of them also wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 pandemic. Angelina and Shiloh wore blue medical-style masks while Zahara opted for a black mask that matched her outfit.

Angelina Jole, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina and Zahara looked like they were enjoying themselves while looking at clothes. (MEGA)

Angelina’s latest shopping trip with her kids is just one of many she’s been seen on over the years. The actress, who shares Zahara and Shiloh as well as sons Maddox, 19, and Pax, 17, and 12-year-old  twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad Pitt, 57, is known for often being out and about with her family whenever she can. Whether she’s grabbing a bite to eat with the clan or getting supplies at a pet store, she seems to love spending time with her loved ones.

On Nov. 24, Angelina and Vivienne were seen getting supplies at a fabric store in Glendale, CA. Their shopping car was full but it’s not clear what they purchased or what it was for. They were photographed walking out of the store and later loading up their bags in their car.

When they’re not spending time with Angelina, the kids are reportedly jetting back and forth to spend time with their dad Brad, who is working out shared custody terms. The former lovebirds, who married in 2014 and separated in 2016, were declared legally single by a judge back in Apr. and were reportedly not agreeing on a custody arrangement for their kids until recently.