Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Daughter Zahara For 16h Birthday Shopping Trip — See Pics

Angelina Jolie wore a stunning white dress while visiting an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles on Jan. 8 with some of her daughters, including Zahara, who turned 16 on the same day.

There’s nothing like a little shopping on your birthday, and that’s exactly what Angelina Jolie, 45, did with her daughter Zahara on the same day the teen turned 16. The doting mom was seen looking at clothing items in an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles, CA with her oldest gal, who is originally from Ethiopia, as well as her daughter Shiloh, 14, on Jan. 8, and the trip looked casually comfortable together. Angelina showed off a long off-white dress with three quarter sleeves and matching slip-on shoes while the birthday girl wore a black sweatshirt with black leggings and matching sneakers.

Shiloh was also dressed stylish in black hoodie, denim shorts, and black high-top Converse sneakers. All three of them also wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 pandemic. Angelina and Shiloh wore blue medical-style masks while Zahara opted for a black mask that matched her outfit.

Angelina’s latest shopping trip with her kids is just one of many she’s been seen on over the years. The actress, who shares Zahara and Shiloh as well as sons Maddox, 19, and Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad Pitt, 57, is known for often being out and about with her family whenever she can. Whether she’s grabbing a bite to eat with the clan or getting supplies at a pet store, she seems to love spending time with her loved ones.

On Nov. 24, Angelina and Vivienne were seen getting supplies at a fabric store in Glendale, CA. Their shopping car was full but it’s not clear what they purchased or what it was for. They were photographed walking out of the store and later loading up their bags in their car.

When they’re not spending time with Angelina, the kids are reportedly jetting back and forth to spend time with their dad Brad, who is working out shared custody terms. The former lovebirds, who married in 2014 and separated in 2016, were declared legally single by a judge back in Apr. and were reportedly not agreeing on a custody arrangement for their kids until recently.