Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids Shopping 6 Days After Ex Brad Pitt’s Virtual Reunion With Jennier Aniston

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping with her daughters Zahara,15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12, after her ex Brad Pitt got flirty with former wife Jennifer Aniston while in character during a virtual table read.

Angelina Jolie, 45, stepped out with three of her six children during a shopping trip to Target in West Hollywood, CA on Sept. 19, just days after her ex and father of her kids, Brad Pitt, 56, made headlines for his virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High with Jennifer Aniston, 51. The actress wore a black T-shirt and black pants with a black face mask during the outing while oldest daughter Zahara, 15, wore a black tank top and green cargo pants with a black face mask. Daughter Shiloh, 14, also joined and wore a gray hoodie and black shorts with a light blue medical-style face mask, and daughter Vivienne, 12, topped things off with a gray T-shirt, dark denim shorts, and her own blue medical-style face mask.

The mother and daughters outing is just one of many that Angelina has been seen on with her kids, who also include sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12. She’s often taking the family on trips to the local pet store or grabbing lunch and dinner with them whenever she can. One of the most recent outings before her latest one included a visit to Nobu restaurant in Malibu with all six of her kids on Aug. 27.

Angelina’s desire to spend quality time with her kids comes in the midst of Brad‘s personal life getting a lot of media attention. After getting flirty with ex-wife Jennifer while in character for their table read of the 1982 comedy film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the actor has been spotted with a new lady love. He was reportedly seen hanging out with and kissing German model Nicole Poturalski before boarding a private jet from Paris to his chateaux in the south of France last month.

Although the alleged new lovebirds have been tight-lipped about the nature of their new relationship, Nicole recently made it clear that she doesn’t have any feelings of “hate” toward Brad’s exes, including Angelina. After she posted two new photos of herself on Instagram last week and captioned it with “Happy people don’t hate”, one follower asked her “why [do] you and Brad hate Angelina Jolie.” She didn’t hesitate to respond with, “Not hating [on] anyone.”

It seems Angelina, who split from Brad in 2016 after spending 12 years together, may feel the same way about Nicole – as long as she has her kids’ best interests in mind. “Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life,” a previous source close to the actress spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue.”