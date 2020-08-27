Angelina Jolie’s Reaction To Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Nicole Poturalski Revealed

Brad Pitt is reportedly linked to model Nicole Poturalski. For his ex Angelina Jolie, however, his dating life is a non-factor unless it involves one major thing in both of their worlds.

Brad Pitt, 56, has been swarmed with endless dating rumors since he and Angelina Jolie, 45, split years ago. The newest one to be added to that coveted list is Nicole Poturalski, a German model who has developed quite a career for herself by appearing in major publications like Elle and Harper’s Bazaar while amassing a huge social media following in the process. The two were reportedly spotted kissing before boarding a private jet from Paris to his chateaux in the south of France recently where they were “acting like loved up teenagers.”

So how does the Oscar-winning actress feel about this alleged romance? The answer is somewhat surprising! “Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY while adding, “She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad so on that level it’s a non-issue.”

Nicole, as mentioned before, is one of many gorgeous gals that the Hollywood icon has been linked to. Other beauties include Charlize Theron, Sienna Miller and former Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat. Alia has insisted though that things between her and him are strictly on a platonic level with nothing more going on.

The timing of Brad & Nicole’s alleged romance becoming headline news is interesting given that his 6th wedding anniversary with Angie just happened on Saturday, August 23. They no doubt gave the world endless romantic moments prior to her filing for divorce from him in September 2016.

The Girl, Interrupted star apparently focused her energy on their children (Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12) that day. “Angelina will go out of her way to make [her wedding anniversary] an extra fun day for the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HL ahead of time. “That’s very important to her.”