Interview
Hollywood Life

Alia Shawkat Insists She’s ‘Just Friends’ With Brad Pitt In New Interview

Brad Pitt arrives for the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA 22 July 2019. The movie opens in the US on 26 July 2019. Premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Roissy, FRANCE - Brad Pitt is seen in transit at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport in Roissy on fébruary 25, 2020 during Paris Fashion Week.Pictured: Brad PittBACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt makes a stops by Kanye West Sunday service held at a church parking lot near the Watts Towers. Pictured: Kanye West,Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5112704 010919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by April/Kobal/Shutterstock (5871854d) Brad Pitt Cutting Class - 1989 Director: Rospo Pallenberg April Films USA Film Portrait Comedy View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Don’t get it twisted. ‘Search Party’ star Alia Shawkat insists that she and Brad Pitt are not dating, not hooking up – none of that! They are, according to her, totally platonic.

Someone go wake up Biz Markie, because it sounds like Alia Shawkat, 31, wants to remix his 1989 classic, “Just A Friend,” to be all about her relationship with Brad Pitt. Amid rumors that the Search Party star and Brad, 56, are a couple, Alia decided to make their “relationship status” clear. “We’re not dating,” she said in a new interview with Vulture. “We’re just friends.”

As Brad Pitt once joked that “any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” and the same fate befell the Arrested Development star after she and Brad were seen together at a series of events. They caught Mike Birbiglia’s new one-man show, caught a Thundercat concert, ate at In-N-Out burger, and experience Kanye West’s opera together. Alia wasn’t prepared for this new notoriety, which first came about last fall when she and Brad were photographed walked out of a Los Angeles playhouse together. “All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos,” she told Vulture. “I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Alia expounded on the nature of her friendship with Vulture. She landed her first film role in Spike Jonze’s Three Kings (back when she was age 9.) When she reconnected with Spike at a movie premiere years ago, the two struck up a friendship, and he introduced her to Brad. “We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there,” she said.

Brad and Alia have “a best friends vibe,” a source told HollywoodLife in April. “They have a great connection with similar interests and likes in the arts.” As their friendship has blossomed, Alia has become a “trusted outlet” for Brad, per the source, and a “great person [for him to] hang out with and be real with.”

Alia recently got a round of press for reasons other than her relationship with Brad Pitt. A resurfaced clip from a 2016 South By Southwest panel showed her quoting a Drake lyric that included the N-word. She immediately apologized. This scandal was especially painful for Alia, a queer woman of color (she is half-Iraqi and identifies as pansexual) who has been a vocal supporter of progressive causes.

“That’s what’s upsetting about it,” she told Vulture. In my mind, I wasn’t like, What the f-ck did I just say? Take that back, I’m sorry, never should have said that. Instead, I just carried it on like a joke and didn’t think about it afterward. That was more upsetting, in a way, than saying the word.”