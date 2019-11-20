Alia Shawkat: 5 Things To Know About Actress, 30, Who’s Been Spotted Hanging Out With Brad Pitt, 55

Alia Shawkat has been the subject of conversation lately, due to her multiple outings with Brad Pitt, but she made a name for herself long before rumors began about them being a possible item.

1. Alia Shawkat, 30, is a television and movie actress with 20 years in the industry. — The Riverside, California native has had a successful career in entertainment that dates back to her pre-teen years. She starred on the original series run and reboot of Arrested Development and has also made appearances on other television shows like Without a Trace and Transparent. Alia’s work on Arrested Development was stellar enough to earn her a Young Artist Award in 2005 for Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) – Supporting Young Actress. Her time on the big screen has been equally as impressive where she’s co-starred alongside legends like George Clooney (Three Kings), Annette Bening (20th Century Women) and Danny DeVito (Deck The Halls).

2. Her show, Search Party, is finally coming back after a 2-year absence. — Search Party, a dark satirical comedy that premiered on TBS in 2016, is moving to HBO Max next spring over two years after the show’s last episode aired in December 2017. The niche series, which depicts the lives of her character Dory and her self-absorbed friends, scored wonderfully with critics and fans, earning 100 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes for its debut season.

3. She’s openly bisexual. — Alia came out as bisexual in an interview with Out Magazine in May 2017. “I was a tomboy growing up, and I remember my mom asking me when I was 10, ‘Are you attracted to boys or girls?’ I said ‘I don’t know,” she revealed. “Now I consider myself bisexual, and I think balancing my male and female energies has been a big part of me growing as an actor.”

4. Her love for the world of art runs deep. — Alia is also an accomplished artist as evidenced on her website called Mutantalia and on her popular Instagram page. “I’m not a very organized artist,” she told Artsy in 2017. “I like to have a lot of materials and different colors and textures to pull from. I just look around and see what works in the moment. I don’t usually pick one medium in a piece.”

5. She’s not dating Brad Pitt. — Many outlets have confirmed that nothing is going on romantically between Alia and the Thor actor after they’ve been spotted out multiple times together, most recently at an art studio in Los Angeles. “They are absolutely just friends,” a source told PEOPLE on Nov 20, 2019.