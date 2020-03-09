After Brad Pitt joked about how ‘they’ll say he’s dating’ any woman he stands next to, he again stirred up romance rumors by attending a star-studded show with a ‘mystery woman.’

Who’s that catching a Thundercat concert with Brad Pitt? Whoever she is, she has good taste – in music, at least. The latest “mystery woman” in Brad’s life joined the 56-year-old actor for the Mar. 8 show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. In a video taken at the event – which you can see here – Brad and this unknown woman enjoy themselves while Thundercat plays on stage. Brad, according to TMZ, arrived with the woman and sat next to her throughout the whole show. There was “no clear signs of PDA,” according to the publication, but it notes that this wasn’t a case of two strangers with adjoining seats. They were supposedly there to watch the show together, and that becomes “even more evident when Beck comes over to chat them both up.”

Brad and Beck were just some of the stars catching the “Dragonball Durag” singer’s show. Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, and Anderson .Paak were also in attendance, but none had the “mystery” that was this “mystery woman.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment (and for possible clarification on this woman’s identity.) We will update the post when information is made available.

It’s been nearly four years since Angelina Jolie, 44, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Since the couple split in 2016, Brad hasn’t dived back into the dating pool. There have been rumors and speculations about possible relationships, but nothing has really panned out. Speaking of those speculations, perhaps the reason Brad hasn’t dated anyone is that everyone is so eager to see him find love again, that he’s always “dating” someone new. “I wanted to bring my mom,” he joked at the 2020 Golden Globe awards after winning the honor for Best Support Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.”

It doesn’t help that recently, he “stood next” to one of his most high-profile exes. Fans of late-90s-to-early-2000s romance went into a full-blown meltdown after Brad reunited with Jennifer Aniston, 50, at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19. The two came face-to-face backstage after they both won big at the event (Brad was also seen watching Jen give her acceptance award after she won for Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.) The two exes shared a sweet moment and were even seen briefly holding hands before she walked away.

“[Brad and Jen] both embraced in a big long hug. They exchanged pleasantries and were visibly excited for each other,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the encounter. “The energy they both were showing each other was as electric as possible.”