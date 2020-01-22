Brad Pitt ‘Spearheaded’ Backstage Reunion With Jennifer Aniston At The SAG Awards

A HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE details about what really went down when Brad Pitt reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards.

Millions of people went into full blown meltdown mode when pictures emerged of Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, chatting it up behind the scenes at the 2020 SAG Awards on January 19. It left many of us hopeful (hand raised) that one of the most iconic Hollywood couples in history could be getting back together over a decade after their divorce was finalized. So what really went down between them during their OMG moment that sent shockwaves throughout the interwebs? “Brad was there first backstage finishing photos and saw Jen in the corner of his eye when she came to the back,” a HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVELY on January 22. “He repeatedly called for her to come over and kept saying, ‘Aniston, Aniston.’ He never called her Jen. She heard him but didn’t respond and almost went to the other room to avoid the meetup.”

The insider continued, “He finally got her attention, they briefly hugged and exchanged pleasantries. The picture that shows his hand on her when he gently pulled her back to say congratulations. The whole moment that lasted about a half a minute or a minute was spearheaded all by Brad, he was the person who wanted it to happen. They both left with a smile. It was a real nice moment.” Their happiness was beaming for more reasons than their reunion as each won a SAG Award that evening for their work on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Pitt) and The Morning Show (Aniston).

Another adorable moment captured related to the two exes was when Brad was seen watching her winning speech backstage which she thought was “sweet”. His eyes were glued to the television backstage as he stood close to the screen and watched her tear up while accepting the honor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Jennifer’s former Friends costar Courteney Cox, 55, liked an Instagram photo of their reunion but it wasn’t for the reasons you may think. “It’s not about romance, it doesn’t have to be about that to be meaningful. This is about real friendship,” another HollywoodLife source explained on January 21. “Courteney thinks it’s a beautiful thing that they can still see and appreciate the good in each other.”