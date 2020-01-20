Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over ‘Sweet’ Brad Pitt After He Beams During Her SAG Awards Speech

After reuniting with Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston had nothing but sweet things to say about her ex in an interview backstage.

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards proved that there’s absolutely no bad blood between exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The two reunited backstage at the show, and afterward, Jen told Extra, “We’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on to keep working.” She also raved that Brad was so “sweet” to watch her winning speech while backstage (cameras caught him beaming as he saw Jen accept the honor for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show). Just before Jen’s big moment, Brad also won a SAG for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Fans have anxiously been waiting for a Brad/Jen reunion ever since they were both announced as nominees during this awards season circuit. The pair both attended the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, but a photo opp didn’t happen. However, since their categories were announced so closely together at the SAGs, fans finally got the reunion picture that they’ve been waiting for! Brad and Jen had huge smiles on their faces as they shared a sweet moment backstage, proving that they’re still on good terms 15 years after their split.

It’s not a secret that Brad and Jen’s relationship is amicable these days, though. At the beginning of 2019, Brad was a guest at Jennifer’s 50th birthday party. He also attended her annual holiday party in December. The pair’s reconciliation comes after Brad’s Sept. 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, who he started dating after his split from Jen.

Of course, fans are now begging for Brad and Jen’s platonic relationship to turn romantic again. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported in December…it’s not likely. “Brad and Jen are just friends,” our insider explained. “They’ve built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they’re both single. It’s such a nice thing for them to both have this kind of close friendship again.”